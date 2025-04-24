Box Office: Empuraan and Veera Dheera Sooran take OTT route after theater clash; which will trend longer?

The big-screen dust has barely settled, but the battle is far from over. Malayalam cinema’s lion Mohanlal and Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram are now ready for round two, this time in the digital space.

On March 27, Eid brought fireworks in theatres as L2: Empuraan, the sequel to Lucifer, and Veera Dheera Sooran, starring Chiyaan Vikram, arrived on the same day. While Empuraan enjoyed a clean release and stormed into theatres with a massive Rs 67 crore opening, Veera Dheera Sooran stumbled out of the gate due to a digital rights dispute, managing only a second show on Day 1 and opening with Rs 3.85 crore. As of now, Empuraan has amassed Rs 262 crore and is still playing in some theatres. On the other hand, Veera Dheera Sooran wrapped up its theatrical run with a modest Rs 62 crore. But don’t count it out just yet.

Both films are now headed to streaming platforms on April 24. L2: Empuraan will be available on JioCinema (JioHotstar) in multiple languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Producers Aashirvad Cinemas confirmed the date with an official post on X. At the same time, Veera Dheera Sooran is making its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. Though its theatrical journey was rocky, the film received largely positive reviews and is expected to gain more traction online, especially among fans of intense thrillers.

Now comes the real test. Will Mohanlal’s roaring momentum carry over from theatres to home screens? Or will Vikram’s stylish action-thriller find a second wind on OTT? Usually, films that received heavy box office collections, and films that received critical acclaim get amazing responses when streamed digitally. Now that the Summer holidays have started, both films have an equal chance to conquer hearts.

As both giants step onto new turf on the same date once again, the audience will decide who rules this round. All eyes are on April 24.

