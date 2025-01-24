Azaad Day 8 Box Office Trends: Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's movie falls to its knees as Sky Force takes screens away

A week ago, we were introduced to Azaad which was shouldered on newcomers, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. Released on January 17, 2025, the historical drama featured Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo role alongside Diana Penty and Piyush Mishra. Set in 1920, the film failed to attract the audience and it took only eight days for it to reach near its finish line. With the emergence of Sky Force, Azaad has fallen to its knees.

Azaad Bows Down In Front Of Sky Force

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad maintained a low-level theatrical run at the box office. It started its journey with an underwhelming opening and couldn't grow its business in the first week as expected. On its 8th day, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's starrer has given up with no hope to recover. Sky Force, which entered the race on January 24, overtook its screens away on the opening day.

Despite Ajay Devgn's strong screen presence, Azaad received mixed responses and couldn't create significant hype among cinephiles. Aaman and Rasha's chemistry also couldn't do much for its box office performance.

If we look at Abhishek Kapoor's filmography, the Azaad director has previously given two average films, two disasters, and one semi-hit in his career. Apart from Azaad, his other movies include Kedarnath, Kai Po Che, Fitoor, Rock On, and Aryan.

More About Azaad

Azaad marked the debuts of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani in Bollywood. While Aaman is Ajay Devgn's nephew, Rasha is Raveena Tandon's daughter. Directed Abhishek Kapoor collaborated with Ajay Devgn for the second time for Azaad. Previously, Ajay made a cameo in his 2016 film, Fitoor, starring Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Advertisement

Azaad clashed with Kangana Ranaut's film, Emergency last Friday. While both the movies underperformed at the box office, Kangana-starrer maintained better collections than its rival release.

Now that Azaad is lagging behind in the race, Sky Force has taken over as the top movie running at the Hindi box office. Emergency has clinched the second spot.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Azaad Day 7 Box Office Trends: Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's film to practically END its run with release of Sky Force