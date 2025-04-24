Telugu Box Office: Priyadarshi's Sarangapani Jathakam vs Naslen's Gymkhana Telugu release, who will win this Friday?

As temperature soars past 40 degrees in the South, theaters offer their own kind of heat this Friday with two contrasting Telugu releases: Sarangapani Jathakam and Alappuzha Gymkhana. One is a local flavor comedy rooted in belief systems, while the other is a dubbed Malayalam sports drama, already a sensation. Two different worlds, one release date. Who grabs the spotlight?

Advertisement

Mohan Krishna Indraganti's directorial Sarangapani Jathakam brings back actor Priyadarshi fresh off the blockbusters Court and Balagam. The film explores the life of a man who places all his trust in horoscopes with Vennela Kishore and Harsha Chemudu as co-stars, thereby promising humor laced with a dose of realism. With Priyadarshi’s relatable charm and Kishore’s comedy timing, the film is banking on strong word-of-mouth from urban audiences. If we have to go by the trailer, a fun and breezy narrative with deeper undertones about fate and free will could be the offering.

On the other hand, Alappuzha Gymkhana, directed by Khalid Rahman and starring Naslen Gafoor, arrives with heavyweight Malayalam credentials. After raking in over Rs 70 crore in its home state, the youth-centric sports drama is confidently stepping into Telugu theatres. Featuring a group of underdog boxers from Alappuzha steering through failures, friendship, and a fierce state championship, the film has already struck a chord with the Malayalam audience. Naslen’s recent Telugu popularity, thanks to Premalu, only boosts its prospects.

Advertisement

While Sarangapani Jathakam rides on native comedy and quirky storytelling, Gymkhana offers raw energy, youthful passion, and a fresh underdog sports vibe that the Telugu youth often root for. With Tamil and Malayalam comedies finding increasing success in Telugu states (Premalu, Dragon), Gymkhana could click once again.

In the end, it’s not always about the budget or the buzz. Sometimes, it’s about who tells the better story at the right time. With exams ending and summer holidays in full swing, the box office could very well have room for both. Friday will reveal which story punches harder.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Could this be the reason Odela 2, Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi, and Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi vanished from theaters so soon?