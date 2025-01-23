Sky Force Box Office Vibe: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya to start 2025 with a century

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur, is the first major Bollywood movie of 2025. Carrying high expectations, the film is an action drama based on the Indian Air Force's attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pak war of 1965. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, the film is set to release on January 24, 2025.

What works in favor of Sky Force at box office?

Akshay Kumar has been waiting a long time for the perfect comeback film. Sky Force might not provide a strong comeback for the star, but it is definitely a film that puts him back on the right track after a prolonged dry spell.

Sky Force has several merits that make it one of Akshay's better-performing films in recent times. The story seamlessly blends action and emotions, offering a delightful experience for the audience. Akshay stuns in the Air Force uniform, carrying an excellent aura. He is highly effective in the fight scenes, and the way they are shot enhances the impact. His dialogue delivery and bromance with Veer Pahariya are a huge relief, especially for those who endured Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Even Veer Pahariya stands out, particularly in the finale, thanks to his well-written character and strong performance. The fight scenes keep viewers on the edge of their seats, with crisp editing adding to the intensity. However, if the post-interval attack sequence had been extended by 10 minutes, the experience would have been even more impactful.

The music complements the narrative well, with Maaye Teri Mitti triggering emotions at key moments. Although it might feel forced at times, the overall impact is positive, allowing the audience to overlook this flaw. The finale is particularly moving, solidifying the film as a winner.

In terms of its release strategy, the patriotic action drama is set to hit cinemas as a solo release during the Republic Day weekend, which is bound to work in its favor. Additionally, the Rs. 250 ticket discount will attract price-sensitive audiences, a fact already evident in the promising advance booking trends.

What doesn't work in favor of Sky Force at box office?

The buzz Sky Force needed to generate before its release is still missing, which will likely restrict its opening and lifetime potential to some extent. While the film is expected to benefit from good word of mouth, it will need to break out strongly on the Republic Day holiday to achieve impressive lifetime numbers.

Pinkvilla's Box Office Forecast

Sky Force is likely to take an opening in Rs 7-8 crore range and considering its merits, it could go on touch Rs 100 crore mark with positive word of mouth. If a breakout happens then Rs 40-50 crore could get added before it finishes its run.

