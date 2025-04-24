Box Office: A Minecraft Movie reigns again in UK and Ireland as Sinners scares up big debut; check out top 10 inside

Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie continued to dominate the UK and Ireland box office over the Easter weekend, holding firmly onto the top spot for the third consecutive week. The family-friendly blockbuster added USD 7 million to its kitty, pushing its local total to a towering USD 60 million. The video game adventure has become one of the year’s biggest hits globally, drawing in repeat viewers and remaining a favorite among families.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. scored another win with the debut of Sinners, which opened in second place with a robust USD 3.2 million. The R-rated horror film, which has already made waves in the US, proved its global appeal with a strong start in the UK market, boosted by positive word of mouth and premium format screens.

Close behind was The Penguin Lessons, Lionsgate UK’s heartfelt drama inspired by the real-life memoir of Tom Michell. The film landed in third with USD 1.4 million, a solid pull considering the crowded Easter slate. Its emotional story and strong reviews are expected to fuel a steady run in the coming weeks.

Holding onto fourth place was Disney’s espionage thriller The Amateur, which added USD 1.2 million in its second frame. The film’s total now stands at USD 4 million, indicating a decent staying power despite spiked competition.

New release Warfare opened in fifth with just under USD 1 million. While its subject matter — the depiction of the Iraq War — may limit its mainstream potential, the film has found favor among critics and could see a boost from speciality audiences.

Further down the chart, Disney’s Snow White stood sixth with USD 624K, bringing its five-week total to USD 14 million. Six: The Musical, Universal’s stage-to-screen adaptation, placed seventh with USD 543K, pushing its total to USD 6.7 million.

The studio’s Drop slipped to eighth, earning USD 270K for a USD 1.2 million total, while indie title The King of Kings followed with USD 224K in its second weekend, bringing its total to USD 1.3 million.

Rounding out the top 10 was Kesari Chapter 2, distributed by Moviegoers Entertainment. The Bollywood patriotic film raked in USD 164K.

