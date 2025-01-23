Box Office: 5 flop Hindi comedy movies that won audience's love

Comedy is often considered the toughest genre in filmmaking. Let's take a stroll down memory lane and revisit some Hindi comedy films that didn't quite hit the mark at the box office but are still cherished by audiences.

5 flop Hindi comedy movies that won audience love

1. Andaz Apna Apna

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna is considered among the best Indian comedy movies. It is the only movie where Salman Khan and Aamir Khan worked together, however, even their charm couldn't save this project from falling.

Though Andaz Apna Apna holds a cult status now, it was a big box office bomb during its release.

2. Khel Khel Mein

Khel Khel Mein is among the latest Akshay Kumar movies which won positive reviews but failed at the box office. The comedy drama was released in a clash with Stree 2 and Vedaa.

Khel Khel Mein could only collect Rs 43 crore in India and ended its theatrical run with a flop verdict.

3. Entertainment

Entertainment is a 2014 released comedy drama that won audience love during its satellite release but not at the box office. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, wrapped its box office run at just Rs 64.30 crore net. It was made on an estimated budget of Rs 81 crore.

4. Khatta Meetha

Another Akshay Kumar starrer, Khatta Meetha, is a popular comedy drama whose clips often go viral on the social media. Not many people know that the Priyadarshan-directed comedy caper was a big box office bomb.

The 2010 released movie could only collect Rs 39 crore against an estimated budget of Rs 35 crore.

5. Duplicate

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sonali Bendre in the lead role, Duplicate was a box office bomb. Though the movie got love over its satellite release but failed at the ticket window.

Mounted on an estimated budget of Rs 9.50 crore, the movie ended its theatrical run with around Rs 10 crore in India, bagging a flop verdict.

