Emergency Day 7 Box Office: Kangana Ranaut's political drama collects Rs 90 lakh; wraps first week at Rs 13 crore

Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut, is continuously showing a downward trajectory at the box office. The movie recorded a decent weekend, however, it couldn't sustain well on the weekdays.

Emergency collects Rs 90 lakh on Day 7; inches closer to Rs 15 crore

Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, along with an ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhary, and more, Emergency opened with Rs 2 crore on its release day, aided by the Cinema Lovers Day.

Further, it collected Rs 8.75 crore in its opening weekend and then showed a steady run on the low levels and breached the Rs 10 crore mark. As per estimates, the political drama wrapped its first week at an underwhelming Rs 13.15 crore net in India by minting Rs 90 lakh on its 7th day.

The movie is heading towards the Rs 15 crore mark. Further, it will begin its journey towards an end. As per current trends, Emergency is expected to grab Rs 18 crore to Rs 20 crore net in its entire run at the Indian box office.

Emergency to face Sky Force this weekend

The Kangana Ranaut movie will face a new challenge from tomorrow onwards as Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer Sky Force is coming to grab most of the screens. However, the political drama based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi can still find an audience due to the Republic Day weekend.

If it manages to brave the new release, the movie will end up doing a decent collection at the box office. It must be noted that Emergency performed better than Kangana Ranaut’s previous few releases- Dhaakad and Thalaivi. However, this will not change its unfortunate fate at the box office, as the theatrical returns don't justify its production cost.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Emergency Are Listed Below:

Day Net Box Office Collections 1 Rs 2.25 crore 2 Rs 3 crore 3 Rs 3.50 crore 4 Rs 1.35 crore 5 Rs 1.15 crore 6 Rs 1.00 crore 7 Rs 90 lakh Total Rs 13.15 crore

Emergency In Theaters

Emergency is available to watch in nearby cinemas. You can book your tickets through the online portals or at the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

