Biggest Janhvi Kapoor Day 1 India Box Office Collections: Dhadak tops; How much can Ulajh earn?

Janhvi Kapoor is making headlines for his next release, Ulajh, these days. Debuting with Dhadak in 2018, the Bollywood diva has completed six years in the industry. However, the actress has not seen too many theatrical releases of late because of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. She has done a total of seven movies till now, of which four were released theatrically while the others found their place on streaming platforms. Here's having a look at Janhvi Kapoor's top openings at the box office.

Dhadak leads the Biggest Opening Day Collections of Janhvi Kapoor, Mr & Mrs Mahi follow

Janhvi Kapoor's debut movie Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, still stands at the top among the biggest openers of her career. The Karan Johar-produced movie made Rs. 8.75 crore on the opening day and ended up being a successful venture. The movie is best remembered for its ear-soothing music composed by Ajay-Atul. The Hindi remake of Sairat is now getting a sequel, however, with a different story and a fresh star cast.

The actress was last seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi, paired opposite Rajkummar Rao. The heartwarming and inspirational sports drama was appreciated by a section of the audience, but it couldn't attract much of a crowd. The movie underperformed at the box office after a good start of Rs 6.75 crore, thanks to the Cinema Lovers Day where ticket prices were slashed to Rs 99 for the standard formats.

Roohi and Mili secured the third and fourth spot among the biggest openers of Janhvi Kapoor. The horror-comedy movie directed by Hardik Mehta took an opening of Rs 2.73 crore, while Mili began its theatrical run on a disastrous note of Rs 40 lakh.

Top Opening Day Box Office Collections of Janhvi Kapoor movies:

Dhadak Rs 8.75 crore Mr & Mrs Mahi Rs 6.75 crore Roohi Rs 2.73 crore Mili Rs 40 lakh

In a Pinkvilla masterclass, Janhvi Kapoor shed light on Mili's box office run and concluded that it was bad timing for the release and that it should have performed better as a direct-to-OTT release.

Where will Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh land?

Ulajh starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthew, Rajesh Tailang, and Meiyang Chang is set to release in cinemas this Friday. The movie has generated a decent buzz among the audience, thanks to its impressive trailer and stellar cast. However, its box office performance will depend on the initial public reception and word of mouth. As of now, it is expected to take the third-best opening for Janhvi Kapoor.

For the unversed, Ulajh is facing a clash with Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. It will be interesting to see how these movies perform at the box office. What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh? Tell us in the comment section.

