Top Janhvi Kapoor Film Openers: Mr And Mrs Mahi takes 2nd biggest start for actress at the box office

Mr And Mrs Mahi directed by Sharan Sharma and starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, emerged as Janhvi Kapoor's second biggest opening at the Indian box office as it netted Rs 6.75 crores on Cinema Lovers Day, where tickets were priced at a flat rate of Rs 99 for the standard formats. Dhadak, which marked Janhvi Kapoor's debut, still remains her biggest opener to date. The movie netted around Rs 8.75 crores on the opening day and what's interesting is that it was considered to be an average opener.

Mr And Mrs Mahi Becomes Janhvi Kapoor's 2nd Biggest Opener; Why Is It Special?

Mr And Mrs Mahi's collections are pretty special for a number of reasons. Firstly, it is a film that was contemplated to release directly on digital. Secondly, it generated the highest first day footfalls for Janhvi Kapoor. Thirdly, it released after the debacle of Mili at the box office, where a consolidation on the theatrical front was absolutely critical.

Mr And Mrs Mahi Showed That Price Sensitivity In A Market Like India Is Extremely Critical

Mr And Mrs Mahi not just took a good opening but also proved that if tickets are priced at a subsidised rate, audiences will turn up to the theatres to watch the film. Tickets should not necessarily be priced at Rs 99 but a price under Rs 200 through the day can go a long way.

Mr And Mrs Mahi Will Have To Hold Its Ground At The Box Office On Saturday And Sunday

The footfalls for Mr And Mrs Mahi have obviously come down on the second day as tickets are back to the prevailing rates. Still, if the movie is able to hold its ground on Saturday and consolidate further on Sunday, it will be on its way to emerge as yet another successful Bollywood film of the year.

Have A Look At Janhvi Kapoor's Biggest Theatrical Openers

Movie India Nett Opening Day Dhadak Rs 8.75 crores Mr And Mrs Mahi Rs 6.75 crores Roohi Rs 2.75 crores Mili Rs 40 lakh

About Mr And Mrs Mahi

Mr And Mrs Mahi is a movie centered around a couple that is united by their love for cricket. Mr Mahi, who is a trained cricketer, is unable to continue pursuing cricket due to family pressure and continuous failures. When he sees that his wife is not just passionate about cricket but also very good at it, he decides to coach her and make her play for the national team. Not too long later, Mrs Mahi releases that Mr Mahi has his own selfish reasons to make her play cricket at the highest level. To know what happens later, you need to watch Mr And Mrs Mahi in theatres.

