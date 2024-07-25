EXCLUSIVE: Ulajh star Janhvi Kapoor on paying people to compliment her on social media; ‘Itna budget nahi hai ki…’

Janhvi Kapoor started her acting career in 2018, and she has delivered various praiseworthy performances over the years. The actress already starred in the sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi in 2024 and is now looking forward to Uljah. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Janhvi was asked how she thought she had evolved as an actor. While answering the question, she also made a remark that she doesn’t pay anyone to compliment her, unlike what some people claimed on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor doesn’t have the ‘budget’ to buy compliments for herself

Janhvi Kapoor graced the recent installment of Pinkvilla’s Masterclass. The actress who completed 6 years in the industry in 2024 was asked, “How do you think you have evolved as an actor?” In response, Janhvi said, “I don’t know. Giving a small laugh, she mentioned, “They (the audience) should say, I don’t know. I think I’m... I don’t know. I hope I have evolved. I think I have.”

Janhvi refused to praise her own self, saying, “But main khud ke baare me kaise baith kar bolu, ‘Main na badi confident ho gayi hu, bade acche acche performances de rahi hu’? Main khud nahi keh sakti na (But how can I sit and say about myself, 'I have become very confident; I am giving very good performances'? I can't say it myself).”

When told that people are saying good things about her, she stated, “I hope so.” She playfully added, “Paise khilwa k bulwa rahi hu (I am paying them to say it).” Sharing what she has seen happening on social media, Janhvi said, “Koi bhi main jab dekhti hu na social media par galti se koi bhi tareef kar leta hai na toh yeh bolte rehte hain ki ‘yeh toh iska PR hoga, yeh toh iska..’ (Whenever I see someone praising me even by mistake on social media, they keep saying, 'This must be her PR’).”

Advertisement

Talking about her response, the Dhadak star shared, “Main bolti hu ‘Nahi’... itna budget nahi hai ki main logon se tareef karwaun (I say 'no'... I don't have enough budget to get people to compliment me).”

Watch Janhvi’s full interview here!

About Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming movie Ulajh

The trailer of Ulajh has already been released, which introduces Janhvi Kapoor’s character Suhana Bhatia. The film is set in the high-stakes world of international diplomacy, where Suhana will have to go through challenges in her personal and professional life. Shaukan, the first song from the music album, has also been unveiled. It is a party number sung by Neha Kakkar, Jubin Nautiyal, and Shashwat Sachdev. Shashwat Sachdev has composed the track, and the lyrics have been written by Kumaar.

Alongside Janhvi, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Jitendra Joshi star in pivotal roles in the movie. Presented by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh is directed by Sudhanshu Saria.

Advertisement

The film is penned by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan. It is produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey. Ulajh is all set to release in theaters on August 2.

Later, Janhvi will be seen in Devara: Part 1, which will mark her Telugu debut. Directed by Koratala Siva, the action drama also stars Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Pill helmer Raj Kumar Gupta is all praise for Riteish Deshmukh; discusses his ‘three-page monologue’ in climax