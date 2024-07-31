Biggest Ajay Devgn Day 1 India Box Office Collections: Singham Returns tops; How much can Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha earn?

Ajay Devgn is among the top actors who won critical acclaim and maintained his status as a Superstar throughout his career. The National Award-winning actor has seen many ups and downs, but he has always positioned himself among the top stars of Indian cinema. Currently, he is on the promotional spree of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which will be released on August 2. Meanwhile, let us take a look at Ajay Devgn's top 5 biggest openers.

Singham Returns Tops among Ajay Devgn's Biggest Day 1 Box Office Collections, Golmaal Again follow

Ajay Devgn's popular cop character Bajirao Singham from the Rohit Shetty-directed Singham franchise has aged very well among movie lovers and is considered iconic. The actor received immense love for his no-nonsense cop role that eventually turned into the pioneer of the popular cop universe. Released in 2014, Singham Returns stands tall at the first spot among Ajay Devgn's biggest openings, with Rs 31.68 crore net at the Indian box office.

In addition to the mass-action genre, Ajay Devgn is recognised for his comic timing in movies like the Golmaal franchise, All The Best, Rascals, Total Dhamaal, and others. The 2017 release Golmaal Again recorded the actor's second-biggest opening, smashing Rs 30.10 crore net in India. Total Dhamaal (2019) secured the third spot with Rs 15.91 crore on the opening day.

Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan made entries in the Top 5 Biggest Openings of Ajay Devgn

While the other stars struggled to see the success of ‘remake’ films post-pandemic, it's one and only Ajay Devgn who breaks the notion twice. The actor starred in Drishyam 2 (2023) and Shaitaan (2024), which collected huge profits at the box office despite being remakes of regional movies. Both Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan recorded impressive openings of over Rs 15 crore each and entered the Top 5 biggest opening day collections of Ajay Devgn.

While remakes of Ajay Devgn performed extremely well at the box office, his original stories failed to lure the audience in the post-pandemic times. Devgn’s Runway 34 and Maidaan got critical appreciation but struggled at the ticket window. Both the movies opened under Rs 5 crore and settled with disaster verdicts.

Top 5 Biggest Opening Day Collections of Ajay Devgn Movies at the Indian Box Office:-

Singham Returns Rs 31.68 crore Golmaal Returns Rs 30.10 crore Total Dhamaal Rs 15.91 crore Drishyam 2 Rs 15.38 crore Shaitaan Rs 14.50 crore

Watch Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Trailer:

Where Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is expected to land?

The actor is next bringing a mature love story with a stint of thrill. Titled Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, the movie stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. The romantic thriller marks the first-ever collaboration of Devgn and Neeraj Pandey. While the movie's promotional assets have been released, its box office performance will depend heavily on word of mouth and initial public reception. As of now, it hasn't generated much buzz among moviegoers, but the trade experts are expecting a surprise.

The opening day collection of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will majorly depend on the walk-ins as it has not shown any significant growth in the advances even after the makers announced incentives. What are your expectations with Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha? Comment down.

