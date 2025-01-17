Pravinkoodu Shappu Day 2 Box Office: Soubin Shahir and Basil Joseph-led comedy thriller maintains steady run; grosses Rs 1.40 crore

Pravinkoodu Shappu, directed by Sreeraj Sreenivasan and starring Soubin Shahir and Basil Joseph in the lead roles, started struggling at the box office. The comedy-thriller will need to show magical jumps over the next two days.

Pravinkoodu Shappu records a drop on Day 2; grosses Rs 1.40 crore

Released with much expectations, Soubin Shahir starrer Pravinkoodu Shappu couldn't show any growth on its second day. After taking a below-average opening of Rs 1.70 crore, the movie witnessed a drop of 15%. Ideally, it should have seen a jump. However, the next two days will be crucial for the movie. It will have to jump in order to cover the lost grounds.

The total cume of Pravinkoodu Shappu currently stands at Rs 3.10 crore gross at the Kerala box office in two days. It is expected to end its opening weekend of four days at Rs 5 crore in its home state.

Pravinkoodu Shappu suffers from average audience reception

The average word-of-mouth is the major reason behind Pravinkoodu Shappu's disappointing box office performance. However, the movie can potentially sail through a decent figure in its full run. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs after its opening weekend.

Currently, it is facing tough competition from the holdover release, Rekhachithram. Further, it will have to face another biggie- Dominic and the Ladies Purse, starring Mammootty in the lead role, from the following weekend onwards.

Pravinkoodu Shappu day-wise box office collection in Kerala:

Day Gross Collection in Kerala 1 Rs 1.70 crore 2 Rs 1.40 crore Total Rs 3.10 crore

Pravinkoodu Shappu in theaters

The comedy-thriller revolving around a mysterious death, Pravinkoodu Shappu, is available in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

