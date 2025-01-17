Pravinkoodu Shappu day 1 Box Office: Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph's film takes a decent start; grosses Rs 1.55 crore on opening day in Kerala

Pravinkoodu Shappu, starring Soubin Shahir and Basil Joseph, has taken a decent start at the box office. The much-awaited Malayalam movie has finally hit the big screens this weekend.

Pravinkoodu Shappu opens with a decent Rs 1.55 crore; needs solid trends

Marking the debut directorial of Sreeraj Sreenivasan, Pravinkoodu Shappu took a start of Rs 1.55 crore on its Day 1 at the Kerala box office. This is the second-best start for a Soubin Shahir and a Basil Joseph movie. However, a lot more was expected from the comedy-thriller, it is a decent opening so far.

The opening day worldwide gross is estimated to be around Rs 3 crore. It needs to show solid trends in the coming days in order to put up a healthy total by the end of its theatrical run.

Pravinkoodu Shappu met with mixed-bag reactions

Malayalam movies work on content power. Soubin Shahir and the team couldn't impress the audience much with Pravinkoodu Shappu. The initial word-of-mouth is mixed from critics and the audience alike. Had it received a superlative reception, the movie would have seen excellent occupancy at the box office.

Moreover, Pravinkoodu Shappu is also facing the holdover release of Asif Ali's Rekhachithram which is doing extremely well at the box office with more added shows in the 2nd weekend. It will have a new competitor from next week onwards as Mammootty is returning to the silver screens with his next titled, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse.

It will be interesting to see how well Pravinkoodu Shappu holds up over the extended opening weekend of four days. The movie has taken a better opening than Basil Joseph’s last release, Sookshmadarshini, but not higher than Soubin Shahir’s previous release, Manjummel Boys, which is currently the #1 Malayalam movie at the worldwide box office.

Advertisement

Pravinkoodu Shappu in theaters

The comedy-thriller revolving around a mysterious death, Pravinkoodu Shappu, is available in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office Opinion: Can Soubin Shahir recreate Manjummel Boys' success with Pravinkoodu Shappu?