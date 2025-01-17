Madha Gaja Raja Day 6 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vishal, Santhanam's movie continues TRIUMPHANT run; grosses Rs 6 crore
Vishal and Santhanam starrer Madha Gaja Raja continues to storm the box office. The long-delayed action comedy will wrap its first week at Rs 35 crore tomorrow.
Madha Gaja Raja, directed by Sundar C and starring Vishal in the lead role, along with Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The action comedy is in no mood to slow down anytime soon.
Madha Gaja Raja records solid hold; hits Rs 30 crore mark on Day 6
Backed by Gemini Film Circuit, the long-delayed action-comedy is winning over the hearts of the audience. The Vishal starrer took all the benefits of the festival and emerged as a winner this Pongal.
After packing a solid punch of Rs 13 crore in its first three days, the movie recorded a phenomenal hold. It collected Rs 7.75 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 7 crore on Day 5. As per estimates, Madha Gaja Raja witnessed another big day at the box office, collecting Rs 6 crore today. The total cume of Madha Gaja Raja currently stands at Rs 33.75 crore gross at the Tamil ticket window.
The vintage action comedy will wrap up its opening week by smashing the Rs 35 crore mark tomorrow. Based on current trends, it will keep attracting the crowd and emerge as a Super-Hit venture. By the end of its theatrical run, it is expected to collect over Rs 50 crore gross in its home state alone.
Madha Gaja Raja day-wise box office collection in Tamil Nadu:
|Day
|Gross Collection in Tamil Nadu
|1
|Rs 3.20 crore
|2
|Rs 3.30 crore
|3
|Rs 6.50 crore
|4
|Rs 7.75 crore
|5
|Rs 7 crore
|6
|Rs 6 crore
|Total
|Rs 33.75 crore
Madha Gaja Raja in theaters
Madha Gaja Raja is running in theaters near you.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question
