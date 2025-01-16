Rekhachithram Day 8 Kerala Box Office: Asif Ali's mystery thriller wraps extended 1st week with bang; grosses Rs 16 crore in home state

Malayalam movie Rekhachithram, directed by Jofin T Chacko, is winning over the audience. The Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan starrer wrapped its opening week on a phenomenal note.

Rekhachithram grosses Rs 1.05 crore on Day 8; records spectacular first week

Backed by Kavya Film Company, Rekhachithram opened to superlative word-of-mouth among critics and the audience. That's the primary reason behind the blockbuster run of the Asif Ali starrer. The mystery crime thriller added Rs 1.05 crore on its 8th day, taking the total cume to Rs 16.10 at the Kerala box office in the extended first week.

For the uninitiated, Rekhachithram was not a regular Friday release; it hit the screens on a Thursday.

Rekhachithram to face new challenges this weekend onwards

The movie continues to show phenomenal trends at the box office, even after the arrival of the new release, Pravinkoodu Shappu, this weekend. Though the pace will not be that high, Rekhachithram still has enough fire to sail at the box office.

The much-loved mystery thriller is expected to end its theatrical run with a blockbuster verdict. This marks Asif Ali's second consecutive blockbuster after his previous release, Kishkindha Kaandam. Next week, Mammootty's Dominic will arrive, and the thriller will face another competitor.

Day-Wise Collections Of Rekhachithram In Kerala Markets Are As Follows:

Days Gross Collections In Kerala Day 1 Rs 1.90 crore Day 2 Rs 2.10 crore Day 3 Rs 3 crore Day 4 Rs 3.50 crore Day 5 Rs 1.75 crore Day 6 Rs 1.65 crore Day 7 Rs 1.15 crore Day 8 Rs 1.05 crore Total Rs 16.10 crore in 8 days

Rekhachithram In Theaters

Rekhachithram is currently running successfully in theaters near you. Have you booked tickets for the Malayalam mystery crime film yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

