Top advance booking 2024: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan sells 1 Lakh tickets in National Chains

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-led Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to entertain the audience. In the next couple of hours, cinema lovers can watch Ali Abbas Zafar’s action thriller in theatres near them. While the pre-booking of the movie for the opening day didn’t go as expected until the first half of April 10, it picked pace by the evening and has surpassed the pre-sales of many films to confirm the third spot on the roaster. Read on!

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan sells 1 lakh tickets in National Chains

Advance ticket booking for the opening day of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had a rather shaky start. But by the end of April 10, the ticket sales skyrocketed and showed massive improvement. The big-budget movie was finally able to sell 1 Lakh tickets at top national chains. Since the theatrical debut of the movie was strategically placed coinciding with the Eid holiday, it worked in favor of the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-led action thriller. The film, which is being dubbed as a mass entertainer, has now become the 3rd biggest advance of 2024 after Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter and Yami Gautam starrer Article 370.

Top Advance Booking at National Chains in 2024:

Fighter: 1.45L Article370: 1.25L (₹ 99) BMCM: 1.02L Shaitaan: 81.5K Crew: 65K Crakk: 57K (₹ 99) TBMAUJ: 33K Yodha: 23K Maidaan: 18K (Paid Previews) MerryChristmas: 10K

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is looking at a start of Rs 20 crore

The movie is finally handed over to the audience. Looking at the way the advance bookings shot for the first day of its release, it won’t be a shocker if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan touched the Rs 20 crore mark at the box office. With April 11 being a holiday for Eid, it is evident to affect the business of the movie positively. Moreover, the audience is also excited to see the two action heroes, Tiger and Akshay take over the big screens. The presence of South star Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist and an impressive supporting cast of Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Bose Roy might also work in favor of the action flick.

