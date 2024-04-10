Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; all you need to know about upcoming action thriller

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. Originally planned to release on April 10, Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial is set to hit theaters on April 11. Ahead of the release, let's have a detailed look at the film's cast, plot, runtime, certification, and other details.

Cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has a stellar cast. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are in lead roles with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. The film also features Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar in key roles and has a special appearance by Sonakshi Sinha. Anil Dhawan, Jugal Hansraj, Rohed Khan, Hiten Patel, Yasmine Alice, Bharat Mistri, Pitobash, Richa Prakash, Taz Singh, and Sonia Goswami will also be seen in the film. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

Plot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to take us into the high-octane action sequences, packed with jaw-dropping stunts combined with Akshay Kumar's eternal charisma and the electrifying energy of Tiger Shroff. Apart from action stunts, the film is blended with wit, face-offs, humor, and drama adding to the anticipation.

Advance booking scenario of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The film sold 32,2000 tickets in the top 3 National Chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day alone as on Wednesday at 5:45 pm (April 10).

Release date of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The film was originally scheduled for an April 10 release. As per the latest update, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan won't have paid previews now and will be released in cinemas on April 11. The makers have pushed the release date of the film a day ahead, which means the fans will have to wait one day more to experience the magic of Akshay and Tiger on big screens.

Runtime and certification of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes (156 minutes).

The makers have reportedly decided to make the final cut of BMCM crisper. As per Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar, Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and director Ali Abbas Zafar have decided to sit down to cut the film by 8 minutes precisely.

An insider was quoted as saying by the publication, “The entire team loved the film, however, feel that there is a scope for a crisper cut to make the film an ideal watch for the audience. The idea is to provide entertainment during the festive season of Eid, without any drag moments.”

Further explaining, the insider said, “Akshay Kumar, Vashu Bhagnani, and Jackky Bhagnani are working on a crisper cut of BMCM with director Ali Abbas Zafar. The revised run-time of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to be around 2 hours and 35 minutes.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer and songs

On March 26, the makers of the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan unveiled the trailer of the film across various social media platforms. The 3-minute and 31-second trailer offers a glimpse of some captivating glimpses into the high-octane action sequences, packed with jaw-dropping stunts combined with Akshay Kumar's eternal charisma and the electrifying energy of Tiger Shroff. Adding to the intrigue is the introduction of Prithviraj Sukumaran in an anti-hero role.

Talking about the songs, BMCM's title track is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra. On the other hand, another song titled Mast Malang Jhoom is voiced by Vishal Mishra, Arijit Singh, and Nikhita Gandhi.

Gear up for a complete action-thriller entertainer with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan releasing on April 11 in theaters.

