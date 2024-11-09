Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 2nd Saturday India Box Office: Kartik Aaryan led comedy-horror continues its VICTORY MARCH; Nets Rs 14.50 crore

Released on November 1, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 doesn't seem like it will slow down at the box office. Kartik Aaryan-led film had an impressive opening on the occasion of Diwali. Much like its rival release Singham Again, Anees Bazmee's directorial easily touched the Rs 100 crore mark at the ticket windows in three days. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to cross Rs 200 crore by the end of its second week.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Mints Rs 14.50 Crore On Second Saturday As It Enters Weekend 2

Anees Bazmee's latest helmer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 fetched Rs 14.50 crore net in India on second Saturday. On the second Friday, Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri's movie had collected Rs 8.75 crore net in domestic markets. The growth in collections from its 2nd Friday is over 65 percent which is excellent.

The total collection of Kartik Aaryan's latest offering, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is now more than Rs 170 crore. On Sunday, that is tomorrow, it will cross Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to become the highest grossing movie of the franchise. This assures the movie of a super-hit status.

Total Net Collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In India So Far Are As Follows:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 149 crore Second Friday Rs 8.75 crore Second Saturday Rs 14.50 crore Total Rs 172.25 crore in nine days

Watch the official trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 here:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is Kartik Aaryan's Sixth Clean-Hit After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has emerged as the sixth clean-hit of Kartik Aaryan. Five previous hits from his career include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The latest horror comedy is the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in crucial roles.

Following Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan will be seen opposite Triptii Dimri in Anurag Basu's untitled next. It is said to be a passionate love story. Apart from the above-mentioned movie, there is nothing concrete that the actor has signed.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

