Year Ender 2024: Top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood movies at Indian box office; Pushpa 2 secures TOP RANK

As we wind down this year, Pinkvilla has released the list of the best box office performers in the Tollywood industry. Here's presenting the top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood movies of 2024. Take a look!

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, emerged as the best-performing movie of 2024. The movie is still running in cinemas and is expected to wrap up its theatrical run at around ₹1400 crore in India. This is a massive total, to say the least, with a major chunk of the earnings coming from the Hindi markets.

After Pushpa 2, it’s Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, which turned out to be a big hit for Telugu cinema. The Nag Ashwin-directed film smashed over ₹735 crore in India (excluding 3D charges) and secured the 2nd spot among the highest-grossing Tollywood movies of 2024.

These two mega-hits were followed by Jr NTR's Devara, which scored over ₹330.25 crore in India during its full run. The movie performed exceptionally well in mass centers. Following this, Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja's HanuMan secured its spot with a global box office collection of ₹246 crore. The superhero movie emerged as the first super hit movie of 2024.

Further down the list is Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, which unfortunately couldn't entertain audiences much. On the other hand, Tillu Square saw roaring success, entering the ₹100 crore club, followed by Lucky Baskhar, which was a dark horse this year. Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram also did fabulous business and turned out to be a successful venture. Lastly, Kiran Abbavaram's KA was another dark horse of 2024, grossing ₹32 crore in India and emerging as a blockbuster at the box office.

Top 10 highest grossing Tollywood movies of 2024 in India are as follows:

S. No. Movie Collection (CR in INR) 1 Pushpa 2 1400 (exp) 2 Kalki 2898 AD 735 excluding 3D charges (780 including 3D charges) 3 Devara 330.25 4 Hanu-Man 246 5 Guntur Kaaram 141.50 6 Tillu Square 104.75 7 Lucky Baskhar 81 8 Saripodhaa Sanivaaram 67.75 9 KA 32 10 Naa Saami Ranga 28.75

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

