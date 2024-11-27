Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Ayesha Khan, is gearing up for its digital release tomorrow (November 28) on Netflix. With its OTT premiere, the movie is ending its theatrical run on a happy note.

Lucky Baskhar winds up its global rampage at Rs 107 crore; Performed best in APTS and Kerala

Directed by Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar turned out to be a big success at the box office. This critically praised crime thriller earned over Rs 107 crore globally within a span of more than 25 days in theaters, with 75% of its revenue coming from the domestic market alone.

Lucky Baskhar performed best in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where it grossed over Rs 36 crore in total. Kerala, the home state of Dq, emerged as the second-best performer for the movie. It contributed a sum of Rs 21.50 crore in its full run. The movie saw tremendous growth in Tamil Nadu and has fetched around Rs 15.75 crore till now. In addition, Karnataka contributed around Rs 6.25 crore, while it managed to clock around Rs 1.25 crore from the rest of India.

Besides its phenomenal performance in the domestic run, Lucky Baskhar also managed to generate some crowds overseas. It raked in over USD 3.05 million (Rs 26 crore) from the international markets, which is so far a good box office figure.

The total cume of Lucky Baskhar currently stands at Rs 106.75 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Lucky Baskhar emerges as a Super-Hit venture; Continues Dq Salmaan's 100% track record in Tollywood

Bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments, the Telugu movie starring a Malayali actor as the lead was released during the Diwali period. It opened to extremely positive word-of-mouth among the critics and the audience, which sailed its ship to a favorable end.

Lucky Baskhar emerged as the highest-grossing Dq Salmaan movie and also marked his maiden entry into the coveted club of Rs 100 crore. The movie turned out to be a Superhit venture, a sigh of relief for the actor since his last venture was a big box office bomb.

With the success of Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer Salmaan continues his 100% track record in Telugu cinema by not giving any flops to date. For the unversed, the Malayali actor previously starred in two Telugu movies- Mahanati and Sita Ramam, which also ended up being box-office successes.

The Territory-Wise Worldwide Gross Box Office Collections Of Lucky Baskhar Are As Under:

Area Worldwide Gross Collections APTS Rs 36 crore Kerala Rs 21.50 crore Tamil Nadu Rs 15.75 crore Karnataka Rs 6.25 crore ROI Rs 1.25 crore TOTAL INDIA Rs 80.75 crore Middle East USD 1.4 million North America USD 1.2 million UK USD 0.21 million Australia & New Zealand USD 0.11 million Rest USD 0.15 million TOTAL OVERSEAS USD 3.08 million (Rs 26 crore) TOTAL WORLDWIDE Rs 106.75 crore gross

Watch Lucky Baskhar's Trailer:

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

