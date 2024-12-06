Top 25 Biggest Box Office Openers Of All Time In Hindi: Pushpa 2 tops, Jawan & Pathaan follow
Pinkvilla presents a list of top 25 biggest box office openers of all time at the Hindi box office. Check it out!
Pushpa 2: The Rule has ripped off the box office on its opening day. The Allu Arjun starrer has smashed an earth-shattering opening of Rs 66 crore net in Hindi, emerging as the biggest opener of all time. The movie comfortably surpassed the previous record holder, Jawan, to attain the top spot.
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan were the top 2 biggest openers since their release last year. However, both movies have now slipped to 2nd and 3rd spot, respectively. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 is ruling at the 4th spot. Surprisingly, it is the only non-action film among the top 5 biggest openers of all time in Hindi. Yash-Prasanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2 secured the 5th spot, followed by Animal, War, Thugs Of Hindostan, Bharat, Tiger 3, Baahubali 2, and more. Here's presenting the top 25 biggest box office openers of all time in Hindi.
Top 25 Biggest Box Office Collections Of All Time in Hindi Are As Follows:
|Sr. No.
|Movie Name
|Year
|Opening Day Net Collection
|1
|Pushpa 2
|2024
|Rs 66 crore
|2
|Jawan
|2023
|Rs 64 crore
|3
|Pathaan
|2023
|Rs 55.75 crore
|4
|Stree 2
|2024
|Rs 52.50 crore (Rs 61 cr incl. Paid Previews)
|5
|KGF Chapter 2
|2022
|Rs 52.50 crore
|6
|Animal
|2023
|Rs 51.50 Crore
|7
|War
|2019
|Rs 50.50 crore
|8
|Thugs Of Hindostan
|2018
|Rs 48.50 crore
|9
|Bharat
|2019
|Rs 41.50 crore
|10
|Tiger 3
|2023
|Rs 41 crore
|11
|Baahubali 2
|2017
|Rs 40.75 crore
|12
|Singham Again
|2024
|Rs 40 crore
|13
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|2015
|Rs 39.25 crore
|14
|Gadar 2
|2023
|Rs 39 crore
|15
|Sultan
|2016
|Rs 36.50 crore
|16
|Happy New Year
|2014
|Rs 36.25 crore
|17
|Sanju
|2018
|Rs 34.25 crore
|18
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|2017
|Rs 34 crore
|19
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
|2024
|Rs 33.25 crore
|20
|Dhoom 3
|2013
|Rs 32.50 crore
|21
|Adipurush
|2023
|Rs 31.75 crore
|22
|Singham Returns
|2014
|Rs 31.75 crore
|23
|Ek Tha Tiger
|2012
|Rs 30.75 crore
|24
|Chennai Express
|2013
|Rs 30.50 crore (Rs 37 cr incl. Paid Previews)
|25
|Brahmastra
|2022
|Rs 30.50 crore
For the unversed, the Allu Arjun starrer has also emerged as the biggest first-day grosser in India and globally, beating the long-standing record of Baahubali 2.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
