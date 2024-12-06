Top 25 Biggest Box Office Openers Of All Time In Hindi: Pushpa 2 tops, Jawan & Pathaan follow

Pinkvilla presents a list of top 25 biggest box office openers of all time at the Hindi box office. Check it out!

Pushpa 2: The Rule has ripped off the box office on its opening day. The Allu Arjun starrer has smashed an earth-shattering opening of Rs 66 crore net in Hindi, emerging as the biggest opener of all time. The movie comfortably surpassed the previous record holder, Jawan, to attain the top spot. 

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan were the top 2 biggest openers since their release last year. However, both movies have now slipped to 2nd and 3rd spot, respectively. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 is ruling at the 4th spot. Surprisingly, it is the only non-action film among the top 5 biggest openers of all time in Hindi. Yash-Prasanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2 secured the 5th spot, followed by Animal, War, Thugs Of Hindostan, Bharat, Tiger 3, Baahubali 2, and more. Here's presenting the top 25 biggest box office openers of all time in Hindi. 

Top 25 Biggest Box Office Collections Of All Time in Hindi Are As Follows:

Sr. No. Movie Name Year Opening Day Net Collection
1 Pushpa 2 2024 Rs 66 crore
2 Jawan 2023 Rs 64 crore
3 Pathaan 2023 Rs 55.75 crore
4 Stree 2 2024 Rs 52.50 crore (Rs 61 cr incl. Paid Previews)
5 KGF Chapter 2 2022 Rs 52.50 crore
6 Animal 2023 Rs 51.50 Crore
7 War 2019 Rs 50.50 crore
8 Thugs Of Hindostan 2018 Rs 48.50 crore
9 Bharat 2019 Rs 41.50 crore
10 Tiger 3 2023 Rs 41 crore
11 Baahubali 2  2017 Rs 40.75 crore
12 Singham Again 2024 Rs 40 crore
13 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 2015 Rs 39.25 crore
14 Gadar 2 2023 Rs 39 crore
15 Sultan 2016 Rs 36.50 crore
16 Happy New Year 2014 Rs 36.25 crore
17 Sanju 2018 Rs 34.25 crore
18 Tiger Zinda Hai 2017 Rs 34 crore
19 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 2024 Rs 33.25 crore
20 Dhoom 3 2013 Rs 32.50 crore
21 Adipurush 2023 Rs 31.75  crore
22 Singham Returns 2014 Rs 31.75 crore
23 Ek Tha Tiger 2012 Rs 30.75 crore
24 Chennai Express 2013 Rs 30.50 crore (Rs 37 cr incl. Paid Previews)
25 Brahmastra 2022 Rs 30.50 crore

For the unversed, the Allu Arjun starrer has also emerged as the biggest first-day grosser in India and globally, beating the long-standing record of Baahubali 2.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

