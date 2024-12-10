Top 25 Opening Weekend Of All Time In Hindi: Pushpa 2, Jawan, Animal, and more

Pinkvilla presents the top 25 opening weekend of all time at the Hindi box office. Take a look.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Dec 10, 2024
Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor
As Pushpa 2 is storming the box office these days, we are back with the list of the top 25 opening weekend box office collections of all time in Hindi. Note that there are many movie titles mentioned in the list that were not regular Friday releases. And we have covered the box office numbers of the first three days of all the movies to maintain uniformity. 

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 topped the charts with a historic opening weekend of Rs 184 crore net at the Hindi box office. Though Pushpa 2 was a Thursday release, we have compiled the data for the first three days only. Following this, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan netted a total of Rs 175.25 crore in its first three days at the box office, securing the second spot. 

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, took the third spot with a massive weekend total of Rs 168.50 crore, which is further followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Yash's KGF Chapter 2, and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 respectively. Here's presenting the full list. 

Top 25 First Three Days Net Box Office Collection Of All Time ft. Bollywood Films in Hindi (Day of release)

Sr. No. Movie Name Year First Three days Net BOC (Day of release)
1 Pushpa 2 2024 Rs 184 crore (Thursday)
2 Jawan 2023 Rs 175.25 crore (Thursday)
3 Animal 2023 Rs 168.50 crore
4 Pathaan 2023 Rs 160.50 crore (Wednesday)
5 KGF Chapter 2 2022 Rs 140.50 crore
6 Tiger 3 2023 Rs 138.50 Crore (Sunday)
7 Gadar 2 2023 Rs 132.50 crore
8 Stree 2 2024 Rs 129.25 crore (Rs 138 crore incl. Paid Preview, Thursday)
9 Baahubali 2 2017 Rs 127.25 crore
10 Sanju  2018 Rs 119.25 crore
11 Tiger Zinda Hai 2017 Rs 115 crore
12 Singham Again 2024 Rs 111.25 crore
13 Sultan 2016 Rs 105.50 crore (Wednesday)
14 Dangal 2016 Rs 104.50 crore (Wednesday)
15 Brahmastra 2022 Rs 102.50 crore
16 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 Rs 101.25 crore
17 Race 3 2017 Rs 100.75 crore
18 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 2024 Rs 100 crore
19 Thugs Of Hindostan 2018 Rs 98.50 crore (Thursday)
20 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 2015 Rs 97.75 crore (Thursday)
21 Dhoom 3 2013 Rs 97.25 crore (Wednesday)
22 Adipurush 2023 Rs 95.50 crore
23 PK 2014 Rs 94 crore
24 Happy New Year 2014 Rs 93 crore 
25 War 2019 Rs 93 crore (Wednesday)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

