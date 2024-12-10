Top 25 Opening Weekend Of All Time In Hindi: Pushpa 2, Jawan, Animal, and more
Pinkvilla presents the top 25 opening weekend of all time at the Hindi box office. Take a look.
As Pushpa 2 is storming the box office these days, we are back with the list of the top 25 opening weekend box office collections of all time in Hindi. Note that there are many movie titles mentioned in the list that were not regular Friday releases. And we have covered the box office numbers of the first three days of all the movies to maintain uniformity.
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 topped the charts with a historic opening weekend of Rs 184 crore net at the Hindi box office. Though Pushpa 2 was a Thursday release, we have compiled the data for the first three days only. Following this, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan netted a total of Rs 175.25 crore in its first three days at the box office, securing the second spot.
Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, took the third spot with a massive weekend total of Rs 168.50 crore, which is further followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Yash's KGF Chapter 2, and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 respectively. Here's presenting the full list.
Top 25 First Three Days Net Box Office Collection Of All Time ft. Bollywood Films in Hindi (Day of release)
|Sr. No.
|Movie Name
|Year
|First Three days Net BOC (Day of release)
|1
|Pushpa 2
|2024
|Rs 184 crore (Thursday)
|2
|Jawan
|2023
|Rs 175.25 crore (Thursday)
|3
|Animal
|2023
|Rs 168.50 crore
|4
|Pathaan
|2023
|Rs 160.50 crore (Wednesday)
|5
|KGF Chapter 2
|2022
|Rs 140.50 crore
|6
|Tiger 3
|2023
|Rs 138.50 Crore (Sunday)
|7
|Gadar 2
|2023
|Rs 132.50 crore
|8
|Stree 2
|2024
|Rs 129.25 crore (Rs 138 crore incl. Paid Preview, Thursday)
|9
|Baahubali 2
|2017
|Rs 127.25 crore
|10
|Sanju
|2018
|Rs 119.25 crore
|11
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|2017
|Rs 115 crore
|12
|Singham Again
|2024
|Rs 111.25 crore
|13
|Sultan
|2016
|Rs 105.50 crore (Wednesday)
|14
|Dangal
|2016
|Rs 104.50 crore (Wednesday)
|15
|Brahmastra
|2022
|Rs 102.50 crore
|16
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|Rs 101.25 crore
|17
|Race 3
|2017
|Rs 100.75 crore
|18
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
|2024
|Rs 100 crore
|19
|Thugs Of Hindostan
|2018
|Rs 98.50 crore (Thursday)
|20
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|2015
|Rs 97.75 crore (Thursday)
|21
|Dhoom 3
|2013
|Rs 97.25 crore (Wednesday)
|22
|Adipurush
|2023
|Rs 95.50 crore
|23
|PK
|2014
|Rs 94 crore
|24
|Happy New Year
|2014
|Rs 93 crore
|25
|War
|2019
|Rs 93 crore (Wednesday)
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.