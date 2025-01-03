BTOB's Lim Hyun Sik makes it to Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart with debut OST When the Phone Rings' See The Light

BTOB's Lim Hyun Sik sang the melodious OST See The Light for K-drama When the Phone Rings, starring actors Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin. According to the latest chart released by Billboard on January 4, See The Light ranked 10th on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. This song consistently stayed at No.10 even a month after its release. It was the first OST of the ongoing Netflix series, the last episode of which is to air on January 4.

The soulful, sombre-toned OST perfectly aligns with the mysterious and gripping drama. The chorus of the song plays during tense, emotion-filled scenes and during the teaser of the next episode, appearing at the end of the current episode. The lyrics are an ode to the relationship of the lead characters — Yoo Yeon Seok (Baek Sa Eon) and Chae Soo Bin (Hong Hee Joo). It talks of them keeping their feelings and passion for each other buried deep inside their cold exterior, but at the same time secretly yearning for each other's love and attention.

The Part 1 of Lim Hyun Sik's See The Light was released on the music site, Stone Music Entertainment on November 30, 2024. Its part 2 was released on December 7, putting an end to fans’ eager wait. The song is composed by Suhyun Kim and KINSHA is the lyricsist.

The powerful vocals of Lim Hyun Sik aptly blend with the piano and guitar sound of the song. The song, playing at the end of the episodes of the K-drama, portray the tumultuous relationship between Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hee Joo. It heightens the emotional impact on viewers, making them impatiently await the arrival of Fridays and Saturdays, when the episodes get released.

In addition to See The Light, other OST tracks of When the Phone Rings include releases such as MAMAMOO’s Wheein's I Feel It Now, which was released last week. Im Yeon's Breathe, and Suran's Hear Me Out have also received widespread love from both domestic as well as international listeners.

The MBC drama has been a part of the watchlists of K-drama lovers, since the release of its first episode on November 22, 2024. It even bagged #1 ranking in the most buzzworthy drama and actor list for the last week of December 2024. As per Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the TV dramas that generated the most buzz, When the Phone Rings has taken the top spot. Not just the drama, but its lead actors have garnered widespread love, with Yoo Yeon Seok (playing Baek Sa Eon) becoming the most buzzworthy actor of the week and Chae Soo Bin (playing Hong Hee Joo) took the No. 3 spot in the list.

