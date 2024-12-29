When the Phone Rings stills: Yoo Yeon Seok face off with Chae Soo Bin’s kidnapper while Do Jae lies unconscious

When the Phone Rings is an ongoing South Korean series starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the leading roles. The show’s plot follows the lives of two individuals who get married for convenience, yet their relationship completely changes following a drastic incident. Ahead of the new episode, several stills have been released showcasing Yoo Yeon Seok attempting to save Chae Soo Bin’s life.

On December 28, 2024, the production team of When the Phone Rings released several stills featuring the leading cast of the show. The images from the upcoming episode reveal Sa Eon rushing to the fishing spot where Hee Joo is held hostage by Do Jae and the kidnapper, Park Jae Yoon. Upon arrival, Sa Eon is shocked to find Do Jae unconscious and covered in blood, raising questions about the events that unfolded. After locating Hee Joo, Sa Eon confronts the kidnapper in a heated exchange, angrily accusing him of endangering his wife.

Amid Sa Eon’s outburst, the kidnapper further provokes him, adding to the tension. While Do Jae and the kidnapper share a goal of destroying Sa Eon, the intense glares they exchange hint at discord, leaving their alliance or rivalry uncertain.



Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, this story explores the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Their relationship began as a marriage of convenience. For three years, they have coexisted in silence, maintaining a facade of a happy, well-adjusted couple to the outside world. However, following the kidnapping of Hui Ju, their relationship completely changes.

In addition to Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the lead roles, the show features an impressive supporting cast, including Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyuri, Han Jae Yi, and more. Directed by Park Sang Woo and Wi Deuk Gyu, new episodes of When the Phone Rings air every Friday and Saturday on Netflix.

Are you excited about what will happen next? Watch episode 10 of the show on the global streaming platform.

