BTS’ J-Hope is all smiles as he poses for pictures with military bands and honor guards from various divisions

On April 12 KST, a ceremony took place at the location of the 36th Infantry Division in Gangwon-do, where military bands and honor guards from various divisions of the ROK army and other military branches attended. During the event, photo sessions were held, with BTS' J-Hope garnering significant attention as the center of attraction.

BTS’ J-Hope spotted in a photo session with fellow military personnels

On that day, an assistant instructor currently serving in the 36th Infantry Division, BTS member J-Hope, also participated in the ceremony and swiftly caught the attention of the crowd, instantly becoming a celebrity amidst the gathering.

Military bands and honor guards from various divisions eagerly awaited their turn to hold photo ops with the esteemed K-Pop idol, and J-Hope graciously posed for photos with each group, sporting a generous smile throughout the sessions.

Check out the videos and pictures below-

More about BTS’ J-Hope

J-Hope, also known by his birth name Jung Hoseok, enlisted in the military on April 18, 2023, serving as an active duty soldier. Currently, all BTS members are fulfilling their mandatory military service obligations. Recently, J-Hope released his album HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1, accompanied by a docu-series of the same name. The documentary series chronicles J-Hope's journey as a dancer and is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

As part of J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STREET release schedule, BIGHIT MUSIC arranged pop-up stores in various locations across South Korea. During one of these pop-ups, J-Hope, currently on a break, visited and ensured to capture snapshots of all the messages left by ARMYs there.

Sharing a photo of a wall adorned with heartfelt messages from fans for J-Hope, the BTS member took to Weverse, an online platform by HYBE for fan and idol interactions, to express his gratitude. In his message, the Arson rapper first thanked all the fans for their precious messages and then proceeded to make a touching promise to the ARMYs.

J-Hope vowed to meet ARMYs again in good health after his discharge from the military. The heartfelt message melted fans' hearts, and they expressed joy knowing that their messages had reached their beloved K-pop idol, eagerly anticipating his return.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' J-Hope continues excelling in mandatory military service as new photos of rapper emerge