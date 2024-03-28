BTS’ J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET Ep 1 review: Idol embarks on dancing journey, reflects on his roots and growth

Name: BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

Premiere date: March 28, 2024 KST (March 27 IST)

Cast: BTS’ J-Hope

Number of episodes: 6

Genre: Documentary series

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Prime Video

About HOPE ON THE STREET

BTS' J-Hope invites his fans, the ARMYs, on an exciting journey through his docuseries, HOPE ON THE STREET. Spanning six episodes, J-Hope delves into his beginnings as a street dancer, joined by his former mentor and popping champion, Boogaloo Kin. The series offers a heartwarming look into J-Hope's love for dance- as a person as well as an artist, showing how it has shaped his journey over 12 years.

As J-Hope travels the world to explore street culture, viewers can anticipate thrilling dance experiences in iconic cities. From popping in Osaka to locking in Seoul, house in Paris, hip-hop in New York, and Neuron in his hometown Gwangju, J-Hope embraces various dance styles with enthusiasm and dedication. The much-awaited docu-series dropped its first episode yesterday. Let’s take a look at the major highlights.

BTS’ J-Hope explores his roots, values of dancing

Being from one of the biggest boy bands in the world, BTS' J-Hope and his admiration and love for dance is something millions of fans are aware of. For J-Hope, as he described in the series, dancing is everything for him. The rapper is praised more often than not for his highly captivating dancing skills and is hailed as one of the best dancers in the South Korean industry. It is no surprise for anyone that his beginning was in dancing. J-Hope, in the very first episode, starts with how dancing opened up many doors for him, so he wished to look back at his roots in dancing and his journey through this unmissable docu-series.

Advertisement

The docu-series, which was shot before J-Hope decided to enlist in the mandatory military service, is a reflection of his likes, what made him debut, and what made him stand where he is today. Reflecting back on his past, the BTS member revealed that all he knew was dancing. As we witness J-Hope breaking out some of his moves, we hear directly from him how dancing changed him and shaped him as a person as well as an artist.

J-Hope's journey with his docu-series, HOPE ON THE STREET, is all about rediscovery and inspiration. As the series kicks off, J-Hope opens up about his own beginnings, aligning perfectly with the start of the documentary. This intimate introduction allows fans to witness a raw and authentic side of the artist as he embarks on a dance adventure- on the street.

J-Hope previews upcoming episodes; glimpses into his album

In addition to showcasing his dance moves, J-Hope also shares tracks from his upcoming album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, during the series. With each song, he provides insights into its meaning, connection and creation process. The standout track, On the Street, gifted to fans before his enlistment, serves as the series' theme song, resonating deeply with J-Hope's roots in street dancing. Further enhancing this journey, J-Hope also collaborated with Boogaloo Kin, a veteran in the field with over 24-25 years of experience as they traveled together to Osaka.

Therefore, the duo embark on their journey in the city of Japan, where popping takes center stage. J-hope learns the art of popping alongside Gucchon, a master in the field. As he delves deeper into exploring various dance forms, J-hope realizes that the path ahead may not be as easy as he initially imagined. This realization fuels his meticulous approach to the process, striving for realism and aiming to elevate the genre.

In his city of Seoul, J-Hope embraced the art of locking alongside artist Woong, capturing the essence of this dance form. Locking resonates emotionally with J-Hope, symbolizing the act of locking away emotions—a sentiment many can relate to. He shared how dancing helps alleviate his anxiety, a testament to his skills acknowledged by BTS fans, who hail him as the dance master. The shooting of the locking episode involved meticulous retakes, driven by the More rapper's pursuit of authenticity and uniqueness. At the end of a few descriptions, we see a glimpse of J-Hope in action as he performs out the dance form.

Advertisement

Transitioning to Paris, the focus shifts to the dance style known as House. Here, J-Hope found reaffirmation of his passion for dance. House, he believes, has always been ingrained within him, creating his gentle artistic identity. For J-Hope, dancing is not just a hobby but a remedy for overcoming even his toughest moments. In New York, he explores Hip Hop, a dance style he initially thought would be easy, but it turned out to be the most challenging one yet. It offered him a completely new perspective as he witnessed the rich history of street dance right before his eyes.

Returning to his hometown of Gwangju for the finale episode with Neuron, J-Hope finds closure in revisiting the place where his dance journey began. He fondly refers to those in Neuron who taught him how to dance as "Hoseok's saviors," acknowledging their strong role in his life. Reflecting on the entire experience, he describes it as unforgettable, bringing the first episode of this series to a close.

Overall Review of J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET Ep 1

The first episode took off with a bang, setting the stage for what we are about to witness in the upcoming parts of the series. The various cities and dance forms J-Hope took us through, even breaking out some moves for us to better understand it, whether a fan of dancing or not, these special additions surely make this series ten times better. Coming to J-Hope as he talks about his love for dancing, one can witness as he lays his soul bare for you, making sure you can catch a glimpse into his world of dancing and its meaning for him. Ending with a shoutout to his fandom ARMY the docu-series provided fans with an exciting premise right off the bat, hence making the premiere stand out as an amazing one.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope reignites his fiery passion for dance in new moving poster for upcoming docuseries HOPE ON THE STREET