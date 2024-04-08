BTS' J-Hope scripts history as HOPE ON THE STREET Vol 1 ranks 5th on Billboard 200; Know past positions

BTS member J-Hope solidifies his position in music history as the first Korean soloist to achieve three top 10 albums on the prestigious Billboard 200 albums chart with his latest release, HOPE ON THE STREET, Vol. 1, soaring to the 5th rank. J-Hope had released the album on March 29.

BTS’ J-Hope lands 5th on Billboard 200 albums chart with HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1

In a historic feat, J-Hope, a member of the globally renowned K-pop group BTS, has achieved yet another milestone in his solo career. His latest release, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1, has soared to the 5th position on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the highest ranking for any of his solo albums. This special album, which dropped on March 29, showcases J-Hope's deep-rooted connection to street dance, embodying his artistic essence and original aspirations.

Accompanying the album's release is a captivating docuseries of the same name, offering fans an intimate look into J-Hope's worldwide journey exploring his passion for dance. The album's success is underscored by its impressive sales figures, recording 44,000 in album sales, along with significant streaming and digital track download equivalents.

Sharing the top 5 spotlight with renowned music industry names like Beyoncé, Future, Metro Boomin, and Ariana Grande, J-Hope's accomplishment is truly monumental. Notably, this achievement also marks a career-high for him, as evidenced by his ascent to the 38th position on the UK's Official Album Chart.

BTS’ J-Hope is first K-soloist with three albums to chart on Billboard 200 albums chart

J-Hope's achievement with HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1 makes him the first K-pop solo artist to have more than one Top 10 charting album on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Now, he stands as the first Korean soloist to secure three top 10 albums on the prestigious Billboard 200 chart.

Previously, J-Hope's solo album Jack in the Box debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 in the preceding year, following its initial release on Weverse, a fan platform, as a digital exclusive and limited edition vinyl. Furthermore, his solo debut mixtape, Hope World, made its mark by reaching No. 38 on the Billboard 200 back in 2018.

Meanwhile, J-Hope is completing his mandatory military service as an assistant drill instructor at Baekho New Corps of the 36th Infantry Division and is expected to be discharged in October 2024.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' J-Hope shows support to Tomorrow X Together for Deja Vu as latter joins HOPE ON THE STREET challenge