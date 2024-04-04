BTS' J-Hope shows support to Tomorrow X Together for Deja Vu as latter joins HOPE ON THE STREET challenge

BTS' J-Hope extends support to Tomorrow X Together (TXT) for their comeback with Deja Vu by giving them a shoutout as they participate in the HOPE ON THE STREET challenge. TXT's return with minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1 comes just days after J-Hope's recent release of his HOPE ON THE STREET docuseries-album project on March 28 and 29.

BTS' J-Hope cheers on TXT's Deja Vu comeback

Tomorrow X Together members Taehyun and Yeonjun recently showcased their dance skills in an Instagram reel, participating in the HOPE ON THE STREET challenge, a fun and engaging promotional campaign for label mate and senior BTS member J-Hope's latest release, the HOPE ON THE STREET docuseries and album project.

The reel, shared on April 3, caught the attention of J-Hope, who expressed his appreciation for their active support.

Impressed by their dedication, J-Hope shared their reel on his Instagram stories, giving a shoutout to Tomorrow X Together's latest title track, Deja Vu, from their latest release mini-album minisode 3: TOMORROW. Fans of both groups were delighted to witness this display of camaraderie, further strengthening the bond between BTS and Tomorrow X Together within the Big Hit Music family.

Advertisement

Tomorrow X Together dropped minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) made a triumphant return with their latest mini album, minisode 3: TOMORROW, led by the captivating title track Deja Vu, released on April 1. The album marked a significant milestone for the group, surpassing 1 million copies in sales on its release day alone, showcasing their immense popularity and global impact.

Deja Vu's success on Melon's top 10 songs and the album's dominance on iTunes charts in numerous countries further solidified TXT's position as a powerhouse in the K-pop industry. With this comeback, TXT continues to showcase their musical versatility and ability to captivate audiences worldwide.

BTS' J-Hope unveiled HOPE ON THE STREET on March 28-29

BTS' J-Hope unveiled his captivating project, HOPE ON THE STREET, on March 28-29. The project comprises a compelling docuseries and a special album. Through the docuseries, J-Hope invites fans into his world, embarking on a global journey to rediscover his dance roots across various cities. Intimately tied to the docuseries, the special album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1, features six diverse tracks, each correlating to episodes from the series.

With collaborations from Hollywood producer Benny Blanco to BTS' Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin, and more, the project showcases J-Hope's individual brilliance. It captivates audiences worldwide with its dynamic blend of music, dance, and storytelling.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TXT's minisode 3: TOMORROW sells over 1 million copies on release day; title track Deja Vu ranks among top 10