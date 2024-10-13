When BTS members surprised Jimin with happy birthday song in Arabic during Saudi Arabia concert; WATCH

BTS members are known for their warm brotherhood, and they never miss an opportunity to flaunt it. A few years back, they declared their love for Jimin publicly at a concert in Saudi Arabia. Wondering how? As the K-pop idol turns 29 today, let’s travel back to the time when he received the most heartfelt surprise on his birthday.

Back in 2019, BTS held a concert in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Jimin’s birthday was forthcoming, and his bandmate decided to celebrate it in the most heartwarming way. They suddenly began singing the happy birthday song in Arabic, completely taking the Filter hitmaker by surprise. At first, he was confused to hear his name in the song but soon figured out that this surprise celebration was something his beloved bandmates planned for him.

He was immediately happy and smiled brightly. As he hopped around the stage in joy, the crowded auditorium sang along with BTS, wishing Jimin a very happy forthcoming birthday.

As he calmed down a bit, he took the mic to express his gratitude to his bandmates and ARMYs, commenting, “I think I forgot that my birthday was coming because I was so focused on meeting you guys here tonight. But this is an amazing surprise!”. Jimin didn’t conceal his happiness a bit and expressed how meaningful the night was for him.

It’s been 5 years since this moment was created yet it continues to become a special memory for the fans.

Watch the heartwarming moment here:

Meanwhile, today, on October 13, Jimin turns 29. Alongside ARMYs, his fellow bandmates also wished him on social media handles. The K-pop idol is currently away from home, completing his mandatory military service. In December 2023, he enlisted with Jungkook through the buddy program. The duo is now set to be discharged in mid-June 2025.

On the work front, Jimin recently made his highly-anticipated solo comeback with his sophomore album MUSE and its title track Who. The album became a massive hit, climbing high on music charts and solidifying his stardom in the global music scene. In particular, through Who and the pre-release Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO), Jimin showed a completely new side of his artistry, winning fans’ hearts.

