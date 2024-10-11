'He is serious': BTS' J-Hope and fans hilariously react to Jin's Super Tuna special video; see top 6 here

BTS’ Jin is back, and this time, he’s making waves once again with a special extended version of his viral hit Super Tuna. Originally released in December 2021 as a fun birthday surprise for ARMY, Super Tuna instantly became a fan favorite for its catchy beat and hilarious choreography. Now, after three years and fresh from his military service, Jin is diving right back into the humor, giving fans a new version that’s even more over-the-top.

In true Jin style, the special video keeps the same playful and absurd energy that made the original go viral. This time, Jin takes it up a notch, with moments like 'proposing' to a tuna and cheekily asking it to take the bait. His goofy antics had fans laughing non-stop, and fellow BTS member J-Hope couldn’t resist joining in on the fun. Days before his own military discharge, J-Hope jumped onto Weverse to react, saying with a chuckle, “He’s serious about tuna.”

Take a look at J-Hope’s reaction here;

With Jin’s humor making a splash yet again, ARMYs have flooded social media with their own hilarious reactions. Here are the top 6 fan responses to the Super Tuna special video:

Jin deserves an award for this!

Fans are genuinely impressed with Jin’s courage to double down on his goofy track, proving he’s the king of not taking himself too seriously. Many are calling for awards and accolades for his unmatched humor.

Not fans being jealous of a fish...

ARMYs everywhere are joking about feeling competitive with the tuna itself, imagining what it’s like to be the star of Jin’s latest proposal. Tuna fish, watch out!

Super Tuna world tour when?

Fans are already dreaming of a future concert tour where Jin performs Super Tuna live in stadiums, complete with fish-themed outfits and props. The internet is calling for a Super Tuna world domination.

This man is fishing for hearts, not tuna!

The way Jin effortlessly reels in his fans with his charm and silliness has left ARMYs swooning over his unique ability to make anything entertaining.

He just keeps raising the bar for comedy

Jin’s sense of humor is a gift that keeps on giving, with fans marveling at how he can turn even a song about tuna into a viral sensation.

Super Tuna forever!

If there’s one thing fans agree on, it’s that Super Tuna has earned a permanent place in BTS lore, with ARMYs pledging to keep the song alive in their hearts forever.

With Jin’s return and J-Hope soon to follow, it’s clear that the BTS members’ playful spirit is as strong as ever.

