BTS’ J-Hope vs NCT’s Taeyong: VOTE for best 3rd generation boy group main dancer

K-pop boy groups are renowned not only for their vocals but also for their exceptional dance skills. Among them, certain members stand out for their outstanding abilities, such as BTS’ J-Hope and NCT’s Taeyong. These two artists are celebrated in the industry for their remarkable dancing skills, earning admiration and recognition from fans and peers alike.

J-Hope's role as the main dancer not only showcases his remarkable dance prowess but also highlights his ability to command every era with his charisma and stage presence. As BTS' main dancer, J-Hope consistently proves that his dancing skills are unparalleled. Despite being part of a group filled with extraordinary dancers, he consistently manages to stand out. It is talents like his that contribute to why BTS is recognized as one of the most talented groups globally.

Before debuting with BTS, J-Hope honed his skills as part of an underground dance team called Neuron. He dedicated six years to dance classes at Gwangju Music Academy, from fourth grade to his first year of high school, before signing with Big Hit Entertainment. His exceptional talent garnered him local recognition, winning various prizes, including first place in a national dance competition in 2008. J-Hope's journey from dance to singing reflects his versatile abilities and passion for performance, ultimately leading him to pursue a career as an idol trainee. His talent as a dancer shines brightly in the realm of dance.

NCT’s Taeyong, on the other hand, had no prior experience in dancing. When Taeyong was street-cast by an SM Entertainment agent, he had little idea of what it meant to become an idol or an artist. Initially, the young boy struggled through his dance lessons to such an extent that even his dance teacher almost gave up on him. However, once he became familiar with the art of dancing, Taeyong's determination knew no bounds.

In just a year and a half, he transformed from dancing in the background to becoming so skilled that he was chosen as the center of the SM Rookies at the SM Entertainment concert. Through relentless practice, Taeyong has now established himself as one of the best dancers in the K-pop industry. From being a remarkable performer to judging major dance shows like Street Woman Fighter, Taeyong's growth is truly awe-inspiring. His journey exemplifies that while not everyone is born with natural talent, anyone can become talented through perseverance and practice.

Who out of these two stands out as the best dancer of 3rd generation boy groups? Choose below!

