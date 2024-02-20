BTS’ J-Hope drops promotion schedule for HOPE ON THE STREET album and docu-series; Know release dates, time, more

The schedules for J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 album promotions and docuseries have been unveiled. BIGHIT MUSIC announced on February 19 at midnight KST that J-Hope will be dropping a special album titled HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 next month. This special album, as per BIGHIT MUSIC, will comprise six tracks and will coincide with the release of HOPE ON THE STREET, a docuseries chronicling J-Hope’s dance journey.

BTS’ J-Hope drops promotion schedule

BIGHIT MUSIC (HYBE Labels) unveiled the official promotion schedule for BTS' J-Hope's highly anticipated album and docu-series, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, on February 20, 2024, at 12 am KST. The label had previously dropped the official teaser on the rapper's 30th birthday on February 18, and subsequently announced the release date of his upcoming second solo project, slated for March 28, 2024, at 12 AM KST.

As per J-Hope's upcoming album promotion schedule, on February 21 at 10 am ET (February 22 at 12 am KST), preview cuts of HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 will be released, followed by the album preview on February 23 at 10 am ET (February 24 at 12 am KST). Subsequently, the highlight medley will be unveiled on February 26 at 10 am ET (February 27 at 12 am KST).

On March 28 at midnight ET (1 pm KST), HYBE Labels will drop the main track along with the official motion picture teaser. The title track will then be officially released on March 29 at 12 am ET (1 pm KST), accompanied by the motion picture. However, March 30 holds a surprise for fans, marked by question marks in the schedule, stirring up curiosity among the BTS ARMY and sparking online discussions. Similar elements of suspense have been observed in past marketing schedules, such as those for BTS Jungkook's solo album and BTS' PROOF album routine.

The promotion schedule for the "HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1" docu-series diverges slightly from that of the album. On February 28 at 10 am ET (February 29 at 12 am KST), the official teaser trailer will be unveiled, followed by the poster release on March 6 at 10 am ET (March 7 at 12 am KST).

Subsequently, on March 13 at 11 am ET (March 14 at 12 am KST), the main trailer for the upcoming docu-series will be presented to the audience. Finally, on March 27 at 11 am ET (March 28 at 12 am KST), episode 1 will premiere on Prime Video and TVING, with episode 2 following the next day on March 28. Episodes 3 and 4 of the docu-series will simultaneously premiere on April 3 and 4 at 11 am ET (April 4 and 5 at 12 am KST). Following this, the last two episodes (5 and 6) will be released on March 10 and 11 at 11 am ET (March 11 and 12 at 12 am KST).

More about HOPE ON THE STREET

Additionally, HYBE Labels unveiled another teaser clip titled J-Hope HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 on Delivery, showcasing a man skateboarding through the city while carrying the album package for distribution. The clip features various individuals engaging in freestyle dance and capturing selfies, further amplifying the excitement and anticipation surrounding the upcoming release.

