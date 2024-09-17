BTS' Jungkook drops exciting behind-the-scenes of creating Standing Next to You in JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL preview 3

On September 16th, BTS's Jungkook released a new preview video for his documentary JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL, showcasing his single Standing Next to You. The clip, shared through BANGTANTV's official YouTube channel, sent fans into a frenzy. It offers a sneak peek into Jungkook’s achievements, live performances, recording sessions, and behind-the-scenes moments related to the single.

In the video, the idol shared his thoughts on the title track of his album GOLDEN, Standing Next to You, saying, "I felt that this song would be the perfect title track for this album, so that's why I chose it. It's one of my favorite songs." The one-minute video captured the entire journey, from Jungkook recording the track to performing it in front of a massive crowd.

Released on November 3, 2023, Standing Next to You is the title track of Jungkook's debut studio album GOLDEN. This hit single was written and produced by watt, Cirkut, Ali Tamposi, and Jon Bellion.

It soared into the top ten in countries such as Lithuania, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Latvia, Japan, Malaysia, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United States. In the United Kingdom, it marked Jungkook's fourth consecutive top-ten entry on the UK Singles Chart.

Watch the energetic preview below-

Meanwhile, JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL is set to hit theaters on September 18. Directed by Jun Soo Park, the film promises a blend of interviews, exclusive footage, and concert performances, offering a deep dive into the rise of the global pop star Jungkook.

Filmed over eight months, JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL provides an intimate behind-the-scenes look at Jungkook’s creative process and the emotional journey he underwent while crafting his debut solo album GOLDEN. The documentary promises a close-up view of Jungkook’s evolution as an artist, highlighting his meticulous preparation, vulnerability, and unwavering dedication to perfection.

Fans can expect to see how Jungkook navigated personal and professional challenges, emerging as a global solo sensation while staying true to his roots with BTS. For those who have followed his journey from the start, this documentary offers an unprecedented glimpse into the man behind the music.

Global ticket sales for JUNG KOOK: I AM STILL began on August 21, with screenings set to start worldwide on September 18. Indian ARMYs won’t have to wait much longer, as the documentary will hit PVR cinemas across the country on September 20. Tickets can be reserved via PVR Cinemas’ official website under the Coming Soon section.

