Boiler Room Seoul 2024 halted by fire department due to excessive crowd; attendees report breathing difficulties

Boiler Room Seoul faced some difficulties during this year’s show. Excessive crowds at the concert site created a massive issue and the organizers were forced to halt the festival abruptly. According to reports, though some attendees faced breathing difficulties, most were evacuated safely by the first responders.

Boiler Room Seoul 2024 nearly escapes crowd crush

On July 28, The Korea Herald reported that Boiler Room Seoul 2024 which was held on July 27 was cut short from the scheduled time, canceling a few performances. Held at the Sfactory, a multipurpose cultural venue in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, the festival ended three hours earlier for safety reasons as the venue was overcrowded with excited fans.

The event commenced on July 27, 9 am, and was supposed to run till July 28, 4 am. But after too many people ended up there, the show was abruptly halted at 1 am, just before DJ Peggy Gou’s highly-anticipated set.

According to the report, attendees were evacuated safely from the venue, with the guidance of police and fire authorities. Although some individuals reported receiving on-site medical care due to breathing difficulties, there were no casualties.

Festivalgoers blame organizers for poor management

Meanwhile, after the festival abruptly ended, it caused a major outrage among the goers. Many of them are demanding compensation claiming that the event organizers are at fault for the whole incident. According to the report, almost 6000 tickets were sold, which is more than the venue’s capacity of accommodating about 2000 people.

Fueling the matter further, many ticket buyers took to online forums and complained that the venue had very poor temperature control, making it more difficult for the attendees. Many also claimed that despite having valid tickets, they were not allowed entry, blaming the festival organizers for poor management.

DJ Peggy Gou on having her set canceled at Boiler Room Seoul 2024

In light of this recent incident, Peggy Gou, who is known as a DJ and singer, took to her social media and expressed her feelings about her performance cancellation.

She penned that she is relieved to know that no major accident occurred on the site and police arrived quickly. She also revealed that she requested to process refunds to those who purchased tickets for her set. Meanwhile, she also promises to return soon with a new performance, asking fans to hold patience.

