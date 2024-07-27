BTS: Japanese rumors claiming South Korean Govt's monetary push for Jin's Olympic torch relay participation debunked; DETAILS

BTS member Jin made waves as he participated in the Paris Olympics torch relay, but his appearance ignited unfounded rumors in Japan. Speculation suggested the South Korean government had "paid" for his spot, prompting widespread debate.

However, thorough investigations reveal Jin’s inclusion was made in alignment with the rigorous selection process set by the Olympic Organizing Committee.

Clarification about BTS’ Jin’s selection for the Olympic torch relay

Recently, BTS member Jin garnered widespread attention by participating in the Olympic torch relay for the Paris Olympics. While the event was celebrated globally, some Japanese media speculated that the South Korean government may have financially influenced his selection, sparking controversy and confusion.

Japanese reports questioned the legitimacy of his inclusion, with some alleging that South Korea’s government might have played a role. To debunk these claims, SBS News investigated the selection process, revealing that the 11,000 torchbearers were chosen by the Paris Olympic Organizing Committee, official sponsors, or local governments. Jin’s involvement was due to Samsung Electronics' recommendation, as the company believes his role as their brand ambassador aligns with the Olympic spirit.

In the report, IOC Athlete Commission member Yu Seung Min also emphasized the rigorous and non-political selection process, stating that government interference was not a factor. Furthermore, the South Korean government has confirmed it played no part in Jin’s torch relay participation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fans showed immense dedication, having waited hours just to see Jin, reflecting the deep connection between the artist and his supporters.

More about Jin’s latest solo activities

Kim Seok Jin, renowned as BTS’ eldest member Jin, has continued to impress with his solo activities. Following his successful debut solo track, The Astronaut, co-written with Coldplay, Jin has been active with new projects. After his military enlistment and return in June 2024, Jin reunited with BTS and hosted a live event for fans in celebration of the septet’s 11th anniversary.

Recently, he shared behind-the-scenes moments from the recording studio, hinting at exciting new music. Additionally, he was also involved in filming a YouTube variety show at POSUNG High School, raising fans’ anticipation for a plethora of new releases from him soon.

ALSO READ: What did BTS' Jin do at POSUNG High School? Singer gets snapped playing soccer and arm wrestling with students for apparent YouTube content