BTS’ Jimin records new career high with Who becoming his longest-charting solo track on UK’s Official Singles Chart

This year, BTS’ Jimin made his highly-anticipated solo comeback with MUSE. The album’s title track Who has earned global praise, thanks to the K-pop idol’s musical brilliance. The song continues to soar high on international music charts. It has now managed to spend six weeks on the UK’s Official Singles Chart.

On September 1, the UK’s Official Singles Chart (equivalent to Billboard’s US charts) revealed that Jimin’s MUSE title track Who has successfully managed to remain in the top 50 for six consecutive weeks. For the week of September 4, the song just moved down one spot from last week’s, soaring high at No. 48.

With this impressive achievement, the BTS member has set a new personal record. Who is now his longest-charting solo song on the UK’s Official Singles Chart. The MUSE title track managed to beat the singer’s chart-topper Like Crazy, which previously held this record.

In addition to this, the track also maintains a stronghold on other UK official charts. Who is now holding steady at No. 5 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart and No.6 on the UK’s Official Singles Sales Chart. It has spent six consecutive weeks on both these charts.

Congratulations to Jimin!

Released on July 19, 2024, Who serves as the title track for Jimin’s sophomore solo album MUSE. Through the immaculate lyrics, the pop ballad delves deeper into the singer’s feelings toward an idealized love.

The BTS member talks about an imaginary individual who has completely taken over his heart, but he has yet to meet her. Through Who, he seeks that person, but is unable to, hence anger and frustration take over his mind. The song creates a magical atmosphere for listeners, molded by Jimin’s soulful vocals and rhythmic melody.

Watch the music video for Who here:

On the work front, Jimin is currently completing his mandatory military service. Along with Jungkook, he enlisted in December 2023. He is now set to return home in June 2025.

Meanwhile, while away in the army, he dropped his 2nd solo album MUSE. It features a total of seven tracks including the pre-release Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO), Who, Rebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This.

