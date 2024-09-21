‘Will kidnap Hobi’: BTS’ Jin talks about J-Hope’s appearance in RUN JIN; shares update about solo album

BTS' Jin held two live sessions to celebrate his appearance for Milan Fashion Week 2024 and also had a Eat Jin and Gaming session with fans. In the live session Jin gave details about his upcoming solo album as translated by @miiniyoongs "I've been busy doing a lot of work. Hm What would all of you guys be curious about.. my album work? to say some things simply.. its been a bit since i finished recording. Is it October right now? Or September? the songs finished recording around July? Or is it August?"

He further added "I also filmed the jacket and there's mix and masters for songs and that finished a few weeks ago too. and I did as much as possible. still, there's still some things to do, but I think it may come out this year? even though songs are all completed, albums take a while."

He expressed his gratitude to fans, asking them to please wait a little longer. While he mentioned he could play the songs during a live session now, he believed it would be better to wait until the album is officially released. He also teased that the songs are really good and that he listens to them from time to time.

Taking about his new variety show Kian's Bizarre B and B as translated by @haruharu_w_bts he said, "I filmed a Netflix variety show- I don’t know how well I did but I stayed there for about 10 days+ for filming."

Talking about fellow member's J-Hope's discharge from military Jin said as translated by Sel⁷ @BTStranslation_ "Hobi most likely will be on Run Jin why? because I might likely make him come on there. I will kidnap Hobi as soon as he gets discharged."

He joked about how he plans to drag J-Hope to the filming site, saying he’s not sure if J-Hope will see this or not. He mentioned starting work at 12 o’clock after he got out, then playfully added, "And you too... I'm not forcing you, Hope-ah! Your thoughts on this aren't really important because kidnapping you is my decision. But since you might see this, I'm asking... Is it okay to kidnap you?"

Jin further added that RUN JIN isn’t actually work since it's content they create themselves without any appearance pay. Initially, he downplayed it, saying it’s not really work, but later clarified, “Actually, it is work! Doing lives like this doesn’t make any money, but it’s still work.”

He then asked J-Hope if he thought he should start working right after getting out. Jin joked that while J-Hope might not want to work, he would still kidnap him, though he expressed playful concern about how J-Hope would react.

