BTS’ Jin, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo top September boy group member brand reputation rankings; Wanna One’s Kang Daniel follows

BTS’ Jin, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and Wanna One’s Kang Daniel have claimed the top spots in the September brand reputation rankings for boy group members. The Korean Business Research Institute has announced this month’s rankings, highlighting the K-pop industry's standout individual boy group members.

The rankings were based on an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness among 730 boy group members. This data was collected from August 21 to September 21 using big data methods.

BTS’ Jin took the top spot this month with a brand reputation index of 2,949,770. His keyword analysis highlighted popular phrases like Run Jin, Super Tuna, and variety show genius. Related terms that stood out included solid, heartwarming, and handsome. Additionally, his positivity-negativity analysis showed an impressive 93.03 percent positive response rate.

On September 20, 2024, BTS’ Jin attended Gucci’s Spring/Summer Women’s Fashion Show 2025 in Milan. He was appointed as the global brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house in August 2024.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo secured second place with a brand reputation index of 2,629,693. He recently collaborated with Peder Elias on the track Hey Hello, released on August 30. The song was first showcased at his encore solo fan concert last month, where Elias made a special guest appearance.

Wanna One’s Kang Daniel came in third with a score of 1,594,520. On September 11, he won a defamation lawsuit against the notorious YouTuber Sojang, who had been spreading harmful rumors about him. Kang Daniel's legal team announced that the Seoul Central District Court ordered Sojang to pay a fine of 10 million KRW—over three times the amount initially requested by the prosecution.

Also On August 29, Kang Daniel thrilled fans by revealing his official fandom name: FLOWD. This distinctive name, a blend of FLOW and the D in Daniel, represents a deep bond between the artist and his supporters.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin ranked fourth for September with a brand reputation index of 1,465,040. He is currently featured in the pre-recorded travel variety show Are You Sure?! alongside fellow member Jungkook. He is also currently enlisted in the military.

Finally, SHINee’s Minho rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,444,621, reflecting an impressive 93.93 percent increase since August. In that month, he starred in the JTBC drama Romance in the House.

Here are the top 30 boy group member brand reputation rankings for September:

BTS’ Jin ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Wanna One’s Kang Daniel BTS’ Jimin SHINee’s Minho BTS’ Jungkook SHINee’s Onew Super Junior’s Kim Heechul RIIZE’s Wonbin SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu Super Junior’s Kyuhyun SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan BTS’ V EXO’s Baekhyun ASTRO’s Sanha Super Junior’s Choi Siwon Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu WINNER’s Song Mino BTS’ J-Hope BTS’ RM SHINee’s Key ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon Wanna One’s Bae Jin Young HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan RIIZE’s Sungchan WINNER’s Lee Seung Hoon RIIZE’s Sohee NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun Block B’s P.O

