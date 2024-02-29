Wanna One became incredibly popular during their active days, thanks to the survival show Produce 101. The show, created by CJ E&M, featured 101 contestants, but only a select few were able to debut. In 2017, Wanna One was formed with 11 members including Kang Daniel, Park Ji Hoon, Lee Dae Hwi, Kim Jae Hwan, Ong Seong Wu, Park Woo Jin, Lai Kuan Lin, Yoon Ji Sung, Hwang Min Hyun, Bae Jin Young, and Ha Sung Woon. They released their debut EP, 1×1=1 (To Be One), that same year, featuring the hit title track Energetic.

Wanna One's rise to fame

In no time, the group became a rising sensation among the masses. The credit for their success goes to the show they were part of for nearly 3 months. Day in and out, the audience witnessed each member’s growth and journey up close, which created a personal connection. Watching them finally debut and perform on the big stage was a shared dream with the viewers, and when it came true, there was no stopping. The rookie group went on to compete with K-pop giants such as BTS and EXO, who were dominating the industry during that time.

With just 1.5 years in the world of K-pop, they converted their popularity into real achievements. Their debut album 1×1=1 (To Be One) and repackaged album, 1-1=0 (Nothing Without You) sold more than 1.4 million copies in South Korea alone. It became the highest-selling debut album at the time. Until 2020, with just 33 songs released, they were the 3rd most streamed idol group on MelOn, right below BTS and EXO, and surpassing BIGBANG. Moreover, they also have various accolades under their belt, including Record of the Year in Melon Music Awards (2018) and Best Male Group in Mnet Asian Music Awards (2017 and 2018).

Wanna One disbandment and the member's current status

The group was on track to become one of the most successful ones in K-pop history. But as good things come to an end, so did Wanna One. Swing Entertainment revealed in December 2018 that the group’s contract would end on December 31, 2018. Speculations of their disbandment started to spread, and soon it became a reality. The members wished to move on from this small chapter of their lives to bigger opportunities. Their group received a poetic end to their journey as they performed last time in January 2019 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, the same place where their debut showcase took place.

Many members have chosen to pursue their solo careers following the group’s disbandment. Kang Daniel, Park Jihoon, Ha Sung Woon, Kim Jaehwan, Hwang Min Hyun, and Yoon Jisung have solidified themselves as some of the prominent solo artists in the industry. Lee Daewhi joined AB6IX alongside Park Woojin while still working on their solo ventures. After departing ways with Cube Entertainment, Lai Guanlin ventured into his acting career and appeared in K-dramas such as Love The Way You Are and Day Dream Confession. Bae Jinyoung debuted under C9 Entertainment’s group CIX and also acted in the web series User Not Found and the movie The Antique Shop. Ong Seongwu also went into the acting industry and worked on several projects such as Life Is Beautiful and Seoul Vibe.

As all fans dream, Wanna One’s fans dreamed of a reunion as well, and it eventually came true. On December 11, 2021, the members reunited one last time (except Lai Guanlin) to perform their popular song Beautiful at the Mnet Asian Music Awards. There had been several talks among the group about releasing an album and even holding a concert. However, such rumors have been debunked, and the members have been continuing with their individual projects since then.



