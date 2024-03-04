BTS’ Jin begins countdown to his military discharge date; fans celebrate

Jin of BTS, the oldest of the seven members enlisted in the military on December 13, 2022, to complete the compulsory army service required of all able Korean men in South Korea. Jin is expected to complete his military service this year and everyone is excited to see the fun, caring, and lovable oldest member of the boy band BTS.

Jin of BTS begins countdown to his military discharge date; fans celebrate

BTS’ Jin will be released from military service this year 2024, on June 12, 2024. The oldest member of the boy band posted on Weverse (A platform for Korean artists and fans to communicate and share their life’s moments) and started a countdown to his discharge date from the Korean military. The Astronaut singer began counting the days from today; it is just 100 days to his date of discharge. The fans were elated to see the artist taking time out from his busy schedule while he is on service in the military, to come and celebrate his coming back with his fans.

Jin’s gesture made ARMYs (the official fandom name of BTS) and other admirers delighted and blissful as the idol himself participated in what usually fans do. The fans shared their joy on Twitter (now X).

Know BTS’ Jin: The oldest member of BTS

Jin of BTS is a member of the ground-breaking K-pop boyband BTS. He is also the oldest of all the members, the ‘hyung’ (Korean for big brother) of the group. He is a singer and songwriter. He is also known by his full name Kim Seokjin or nicknames World Wide Handsome and Moon. He co-wrote the songs Awake, Epiphany, and Moon released by BTS.

Before he enlisted in the military, Jin released his official debut single as a soloist, The Astronaut. He wrote the song with Coldplay. A beautiful pop-rock song that celebrates love and connections shared by people. The song is seen as what the singer feels about his fans and how he is connected to the ARMYs. In addition to being a singer, Jin has also hosted musical programs like Inkigayo, Music Bank, and KBS Song Festival amongst others.

