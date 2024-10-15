BTS' Jin to unveil pre-release single from FIRST solo album Happy on October 25; Know full promo plans

BTS’ eldest member Jin is gearing up for an exciting new chapter as he prepares to release his first solo album, Happy. The eagerly anticipated project is set to come following a pre-release single dropping on October 25 at midnight KST, followed by a series of promotional events that will lead up to the full album and music video release on November 15.

The album, Happy, is Jin’s heartfelt invitation to fans, offering a journey of self-discovery and joy. With six tracks, each grounded in a band sound, the album promises a diverse musical experience that reflects Jin’s sincere emotions and warmth. The songs are crafted to resonate with listeners, carrying meaningful messages and a touch of Jin’s distinct artistry. Fans can expect to see various sides of Jin, both as an artist and an individual, as he explores themes of happiness and connection.

Take a look at the full promotional calendar here;

Jin's promotional schedule is packed with content to keep anticipation high, starting with a tracklist reveal on October 17, followed by the Journey concept photos on October 18. Fans will get a visual treat with the first Visual Clip on October 19, showing glimpses of the album's vibe. On October 20, the Imagine concept photos will further deepen the album’s narrative.

The journey continues with Navigate concept photos on October 22, building excitement toward the pre-release single’s poster reveal on October 23. On October 24, a music video teaser will be drop, offering a sneak peek at the upcoming single’s visuals and setting the stage for the official music video release on October 25.

After the pre-release, fans can look forward to more content, including the second Happy Jin Visual Clip on November 4 and a Highlight Medley on November 9 to preview the album's tracks. The final wave of promotions will lead up to the album’s main track, with another teaser and the official music video set to drop on November 15 at 2 PM KST.

Jin’s first solo album, Happy, is not just about music, it is a celebration of joy and a heartfelt gift to fans. As Jin embarks on this solo journey, ARMYs worldwide are eager to join him in discovering the true essence of happiness.

