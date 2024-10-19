BTS’ Jin reminds ‘You are Loved’ in 1st visual clip for solo debut album Happy ahead of Nov 15 release; WATCH

BTS’ Jin has set the stage for his much-anticipated debut solo album Happy, releasing a heartwarming visual clip on October 19, offering fans a first glimpse of what’s to come. Bathed in a soft, golden light, the clip exudes a sense of comfort and tranquility, perfectly capturing the album’s theme of finding happiness. With the message “You are loved” echoing through the visuals, Jin extends a personal reminder to fans, inviting them to share in this special moment and the emotions behind his music.

Take a look at the clip here:

The excitement for Happy began building with the album's official announcement on October 14, revealing that it would feature six tracks, each composed to offer a different facet of Jin’s artistry. Known for his stunning vocals and heartfelt delivery, Jin promises an album rich with meaning, structured around a band-oriented musical style. The lyrics will reflect his introspective journey towards happiness, and the soundscape will blend warm tones and soothing melodies to convey messages of joy, comfort, and personal reflection. It’s an invitation for listeners to join him on this emotional voyage as he explores the universal quest for happiness.

The tracklist, unveiled on October 16, includes six songs: Running Wild, the album's main track; I'll Be There, a pre-release single set to drop on October 25; Another Level; Until It Reaches You; Heart on the Window; and In Yearning/Longing. Fans have been buzzing with excitement, especially about Heart on the Window, which will feature a collaboration with Red Velvet’s Wendy, heightening anticipation.

Advertisement

Pre-orders for Jin's Happy album began on October 15, offering three different versions, Journey, Imagine, and Navigate, available through both online and offline retailers. The pre-order period runs until November 14, leading up to the album’s release on November 15 at 2 PM KST (10:30 AM IST). Fans can also pre-save the album on streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube to ensure they don’t miss a beat when it drops.

As the eldest member of BTS, Jin has continually charmed audiences worldwide with his expressive voice and warmhearted persona. With Happy, he offers an intimate look into his personal growth and pursuit of happiness, crafting an album that not only shows his evolution as an artist but also resonates deeply with listeners.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jin looks charming as ever in Journey concept photos and clip for debut solo album Happy ahead of November 15 release