BTS' Jin looks charming as ever in Journey concept photos and clip for debut solo album Happy ahead of November 15 release

On October 17, BIGHIT MUSIC, the label behind K-pop supergroup BTS revealed the eagerly anticipated first set of multi-media for Jin's upcoming debut solo album Happy. The photos and clip-themed Journey, show Jin looking charming as ever, dressed in warm attire. In the video clip Jin can be seen taking on his favorite activities, like playing tennis, cooking, eating or soaking in the sun.

Take a look at the photos and video clip here;