ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Wanna One's Kang Daniel, BTS' Jin top October Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings; see top 30 here

The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled this month's highly anticipated brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members, revealing exciting shifts in popularity as fans engage with their favorites. The analysis, based on a robust collection of big data from September 19 to October 19, encompassed 730 boy group members, assessing consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness.

Leading the charge this month is ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, who topped the list with an impressive brand reputation index of 4,362,188, reflecting a remarkable 65.88 percent increase since September. Fans and the media alike have celebrated Cha Eun Woo's captivating presence, with key phrases in his keyword analysis highlighting terms like advertising model, chiseled, and face genius. Notably, his positivity-negativity analysis scored an astounding 92.87 percent, underscoring the positive sentiment surrounding him.

In strong second place, former Wanna One’s Kang Daniel experienced a stunning 156.08 percent rise in his brand reputation index, reaching a total score of 4,083,183. BTS' Jin secured third place with a solid index of 3,489,228, showing an 18.29 percent growth in his score. Meanwhile, BTS’ Jimin held steady at fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,809,455, showcasing a significant 91.77 percent increase.

Rounding out the top five, EXO’s Baekhyun soared with a staggering 145.89 percent rise, bringing his score to 1,948,310. This month's rankings illustrate the dynamic nature of the K-pop landscape, where talent and public engagement reign supreme, making it an exhilarating time for fans and artists alike.

Here are the top 30 Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings for October:

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo Wanna One’s Kang Daniel BTS’ Jin BTS' Jimin EXO’s Baekhyun BTS’ Jungkook Former Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan NCT’s Doyoung RIIZE’s Wonbin SHINee’s Key HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon BTS’ V Super Junior’s Kyuhyun Former NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun RIIZE’s Sungchan NCT’s Jaehyun RIIZE’s Anton SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu SHINee’s Minho BTS’ SUGA BTS’ RM Super Junior’s Kim Heechul THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo THE BOYZ’s Juyeon Block B’s Taeil SHINee’s Taemin Super Junior’s Choi Siwon

