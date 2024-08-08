When Jungkook cried after being 'kidnapped' with BTS members on American Hustle in USA

Let's take a trip down memory lane to 2016 when BTS, still teenagers, were hilariously pranked during their American Hustle Life series in the USA. If you've ever wondered what it's like to land in a new country and have your first experience be a kidnapping prank, BTS has got you covered. And yes, Jungkook almost cried!

The BTS members were just beginning their American adventure in LA when the pranksters struck. The boys, full of youthful excitement, were unknowingly whisked away in their van by a group of "kidnappers" who had all the makings of a Hollywood crime flick. The prank unfolded with the men getting into the van, and the BTS members, bewildered and terrified, found themselves in what they thought was a real hostage situation.

While the prank was executed with a flair of drama and suspense, the reactions from BTS were nothing short of priceless. SUGA, ever the epitome of cool, barely flinched, his swagger intact. On the other hand, J-Hope looked utterly confused, V's frustration was palpable, and Jin, true to his worldwide handsome persona, maintained his charm even in a scary scenario. Jimin and RM, ever the obedient and composed members, followed instructions without question. But it was Jungkook, the youngest member, who stole the show with his near-tear reaction.

Advertisement

As the "kidnappers" ordered the boys to stop looking around and remove their shoes, Jungkook's superhero-themed Iron Man socks made a surprise appearance. The sight of fans' beloved Kookie's clad feet, paired with his fearful face, turned what could have been a distressing moment into one of endearing humor. The ARMY watching could only coo at the sight of their youngest member, so visibly distressed yet adorable in his Iron Man gear.

Watch the iconic video here;

While the episode remains a cherished memory for many fans, it’s a reminder of how far BTS has come since those early days. Today, they are all grown-up and diligently serving their mandatory military service, with Jin having already completed his. Despite the humorous nature of the prank, it’s moments like these that fans treasure as they reflect on the group’s growth and the genuine emotions that have always been a part of their story.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When V was ready to 'unfriend' Choi Woo Shik after he failed to guess BTS' song Blood Sweat & Tears in a game