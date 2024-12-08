BTS' Jin, Stray Kids, TXT, more K-pop acts sweep 30 out of 100 spots on Billboard Japan's 2024 year-end Hot Albums Chart

BTS' Jin, Jimin, Stray Kids, TWICE, TXT, and more popular K-pop acts have claimed 30 spots on Billboard Japan's year-end chart with their successful 2024 releases.

K-pop is reigning on the Japanese music charts. From BTS' Jin to TWICE, many leading K-pop acts have claimed 30 out of 100 spots on Billboard's Japan's 2024 year-end Hot Albums chart, showing their dominance. It was indeed a good year for K-pop. 

Recently, Billboard Japan has unveiled its year-end annual Hot Albums chart for 2024. Among all the K-pop acts on this chart, SEVENTEEN has reached a new milestone by having two albums in the top 5. The group's compilation album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, landed at No. 3, while their latest EP SPILL THE FEELS, came in at No. 5. They have two more albums entering the Hot 100 chart. 

Stray Kids, with their Japanese studio album GIANT, ranked 7 on the year-end chart, becoming the only K-pop act alongside SEVENTEEN to enter the top 10. Meanwhile, BTS' Jin and Jimin also landed impressive spots on the chart as soloists. The eldest Jin entered No.19 with his first solo album, Happy; on the other hand, Jimin, with his sophomore album, MUSE, landed No.41. 

Check out the full list here:

No. 3. SEVENTEEN – 17 IS RIGHT HERE

No. 5. SEVENTEEN – SPILL THE FEELS

No. 7. Stray Kids – GIANT

No. 12. ENHYPEN – ROMANCE : UNTOLD

No. 13. SEVENTEEN – SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

No. 14. TXT – The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY

No. 18. TREASURE – REBOOT

No. 19. BTS' Jin – Happy

No. 21. IVE – ALIVE

No. 22. ENHYPEN – ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-

No. 29. TXT – minisode 3: TOMORROW

No. 32. TWICE – DIVE

No. 33. BOYNEXTDOOR – 19.99

No. 35. TREASURE – REBOOT -JP Special Selection-

No. 36. LE SSERAFIM – EASY

No. 37. TWICE's MISAMO – HAUTE COUTURE

No. 41. BTS' Jimin – MUSE

No. 42. Kep1er – Kep1going

No. 45. LE SSERAFIM – CRAZY

No. 46. RIIZE – RIIZING

No. 56. ATEEZ – THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL

No. 58. SEVENTEEN – ALWAYS YOURS

No. 60. BOYNEXTDOOR – HOW?

No. 64. ATEEZ – GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1

No. 66. WayV – The Highest

No. 68. Stray Kids – Social Path/Super Bowl

No. 76. NCT DREAM – DREAM( )SCAPE

No. 85. TWS – SUMMER BEAT!

No. 92. TVXQ – ZONE

No. 96. TWS – Sparkling Blue

Credits: Billboard
