BTS' Jin, Stray Kids, TXT, more K-pop acts sweep 30 out of 100 spots on Billboard Japan's 2024 year-end Hot Albums Chart
BTS' Jin, Jimin, Stray Kids, TWICE, TXT, and more popular K-pop acts have claimed 30 spots on Billboard Japan's year-end chart with their successful 2024 releases.
K-pop is reigning on the Japanese music charts. From BTS' Jin to TWICE, many leading K-pop acts have claimed 30 out of 100 spots on Billboard's Japan's 2024 year-end Hot Albums chart, showing their dominance. It was indeed a good year for K-pop.
Recently, Billboard Japan has unveiled its year-end annual Hot Albums chart for 2024. Among all the K-pop acts on this chart, SEVENTEEN has reached a new milestone by having two albums in the top 5. The group's compilation album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, landed at No. 3, while their latest EP SPILL THE FEELS, came in at No. 5. They have two more albums entering the Hot 100 chart.
Stray Kids, with their Japanese studio album GIANT, ranked 7 on the year-end chart, becoming the only K-pop act alongside SEVENTEEN to enter the top 10. Meanwhile, BTS' Jin and Jimin also landed impressive spots on the chart as soloists. The eldest Jin entered No.19 with his first solo album, Happy; on the other hand, Jimin, with his sophomore album, MUSE, landed No.41.
No. 3. SEVENTEEN – 17 IS RIGHT HERE
No. 5. SEVENTEEN – SPILL THE FEELS
No. 7. Stray Kids – GIANT
No. 12. ENHYPEN – ROMANCE : UNTOLD
No. 13. SEVENTEEN – SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN
No. 14. TXT – The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY
No. 18. TREASURE – REBOOT
No. 19. BTS' Jin – Happy
No. 21. IVE – ALIVE
No. 22. ENHYPEN – ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-
No. 29. TXT – minisode 3: TOMORROW
No. 32. TWICE – DIVE
No. 33. BOYNEXTDOOR – 19.99
No. 35. TREASURE – REBOOT -JP Special Selection-
No. 36. LE SSERAFIM – EASY
No. 37. TWICE's MISAMO – HAUTE COUTURE
No. 41. BTS' Jimin – MUSE
No. 42. Kep1er – Kep1going
No. 45. LE SSERAFIM – CRAZY
No. 46. RIIZE – RIIZING
No. 56. ATEEZ – THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL
No. 58. SEVENTEEN – ALWAYS YOURS
No. 60. BOYNEXTDOOR – HOW?
No. 64. ATEEZ – GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1
No. 66. WayV – The Highest
No. 68. Stray Kids – Social Path/Super Bowl
No. 76. NCT DREAM – DREAM( )SCAPE
No. 85. TWS – SUMMER BEAT!
No. 92. TVXQ – ZONE
No. 96. TWS – Sparkling Blue
