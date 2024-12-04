Stray Kids, TWICE’s agency JYP Entertainment ranked third on world’s best companies in sustainable growth 2025 list

JYP Entertainment has ranked third on the 2025 list of the world's best companies in sustainable growth. This is a major achievement for the agency, especially helping to solidify its position in the global market. Since its establishment in 1997, the company has consistently produced successful K-pop groups like 2PM, miss A, Stray Kids, TWICE, and more.

Recently, TIME, a weekly U.S. magazine and German market analysis firm Statista announced the list of the world's best companies in sustainable growth for 2025. According to the announcement, JYP Entertainment ranked third globally in the Technology, Media & Services category after earning a remarkable 93.66 points.

In addition to placing third among leading companies worldwide, it is also the first in Korea, and is the only Asian company to achieve a spot in the top 10 on this list.

The ranking was determined after a thorough analysis of revenue growth, financial stability, and environmental impact of 500 companies across the globe. The evaluation followed an equal-weight assessment of these companies that showed extraordinary achievements in sustainable development while maintaining robust financial stability.

JYP Entertainment's proactive ESG management (Environmental, Social, Governance) helped it land the third spot on this list. In 2022, the J.Y. Park-founded entertainment company became the first one from Korea to publish a sustainability report. Earlier in 2024, it unveiled the third report, further showing its commitment to sustainable growth. Notably, in the 2023 MSCI ESG evaluation, JYP Entertainment earned the highest AA rating among all K-pop companies in South Korea.

In 1997, Park Jinyoung, known by his stage name J.Y. Park established JYP Entertainment. The same year, the company signed its first singer, Pearl. In 2000, Rain signed with the agency. He would then rise to become one of the most successful K-pop artists ever, contributing to the growth of the agency. Two years later, JYP Entertainment launched their first boy group, a vocal-oriented quartet, Noel. However, after g.o.d decided to continue their journey with the company, there was no stopping.

In the following years, JYP Entertainment continued to launch successful acts like Stray Kids, TWICE, 2PM, miss A, ITZY, NMIXX, DAY6, GOT7, Wonder Girls, and more.

