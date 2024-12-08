BLACKPINK stays strong at No 1 on December girl group brand reputation rankings; aespa, IVE closely follow
BLACKPINK has once again bagged the top spot on December girl group brand reputation rankings, while aespa and IVE held onto their spots. Read on to know all top 30.
BLACKPINK has swept the top spot on this month's girl group brand reputation rankings. Meanwhile, aespa and IVE held on to their second and third spots. Among the top 30, LE SSERAFIM, TWICE, Red Velvet, (G)I-DLE, and more have bagged some impressive spots.
The Korean Business Research Institute has published the girl group brand reputation rankings for December. The list was determined through an analysis of the media coverage, consumer participation, community indexes, and interaction of many girl groups between the timeline of November 8 to December 8.
According to the ranking, BLACKPINK has once again bagged the top spot, enjoying a 6.21 percent rise in their score since November, bringing their total December score to 13,429,72.
High-ranking phrases in their keyword analysis included Rosé, rosie, and APT, while the highest-ranking related terms were surpassed, beautiful, and release. The girl group's positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 95.60 percent positive.
On the other hand, aespa stayed strong at their second spot with a total brand reputation index of 4,575,070. On the other hand, IVE also maintained its stronghold in third with a 3,899,143 brand reputation index, marking a 9.27 percent rise in their score since November.
LE SSERAFIM held onto their fourth spot with a brand reputation index of 3,253,408, while TWICE rounded up the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,003,669, enjoying a 20.91 percent increase in their score since last month.
Check out the top 30 list here:
- BLACKPINK
- aespa
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
- TWICE
- Red Velvet
- (G)I-DLE
- ILLIT
- OH MY GIRL
- FIFTY FIFTY
- NMIXX
- BABYMONSTER
- ITZY
- STAYC
- Girls’ Generation
- MAMAMOO
- izna
- tripleS
- H1-KEY
- MEOVV
- Kep1er
- Apink
- KISS OF LIFE
- cignature
- WJSN
- VIVIZ
- Dreamcatcher
- Girl’s Day
- SAY MY NAME
- KATSEYE
