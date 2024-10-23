‘Please stop’: Jessi speaks out against death threats after fan assault controversy

Jessi, a popular K-pop soloist has been embroiled in massive controversy after a teenage fan who approached her for a selfie was attacked by a man who was with her. Although the Gum singer claimed that she did not know him and only met him that night for the first time, netizens have been branding her as a bystander. As the controversy further fueled, she even started getting death threats from anti-fans.

Taking to her Instagram on October 23, Jessi shared a screenshot of a comment that read, “The best news would be that she committed suic!de by taking medicines, that would be good news. So I'll be waiting for it."

In the caption, she wrote, “Please Stop…,” urging anti-fans. Her fans strongly reacted to the situation. Coming to the rapper’s defense, they also asked these people to stop giving her death threats. Other K-pop fandoms are also coming to her support, saying that she has always been there for other artists when they were embroiled in controversies.

See Jessi’s Instagram story and fan reactions here:

For the unversed, controversy erupted when reports surfaced that a teenage fan approached Jessi on September 29 early morning, when she was at Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu in Seoul. As shown in CCTV footage, the fan approached her for a selfie, however, a man who was there with her quickly attacked him. Jessi tried to stop the assault but then she left the scene shortly after.

According to police, the team dispatched to the site after receiving the victim’s report spotted Jessi and her friends afar. She was asked about the perpetrator’s track record but she reportedly said she didn’t know anything.

After the incident quickly became the talk of the town, Jessi apologized on her social media, saying that she met the man who attacked the fan for the first time that night. She also vowed to find the culprit and punish him with the help of the law.

However, amid the controversy, the incident resurfaced, aggravating the matter. According to an alleged victim, she was assaulted by Jessi and her entourage in 2013 at a club in Itaweon. Needless to say, this complicated the matter altogether.

