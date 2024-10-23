BTS' Jin promises fans 'I'll Be There' in new upbeat teaser for pre-release single from debut solo album Happy; WATCH

BTS' Jin is set to enchant fans once again with the vibrant teaser for his upcoming pre-release single, I'll Be There, from his eagerly anticipated debut solo album, Happy. Released on October 23 by BIGHIT MUSIC, the teaser captures Jin in all his pop-star glory against a sunlit backdrop, radiating charm and confidence. The upbeat and cheerful melody accompanies his silver-toned vocals, as he sings the chorus in a high note, passionately promising fans that he will indeed be there for them.

Watch the teaser here;

The announcement of Happy on October 14 sent ripples of excitement through the fandom, bringing a new chapter in Jin's musical journey. With six different tracks, the album explores various facets of happiness, blending heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies to create an emotional landscape. Jin's quest for joy serves as the album's central theme, inviting listeners to join him on a musical exploration of solace and self-discovery.

Subsequently on October 16, the official tracklist was unveiled, revealing a treasure trove of new music. Alongside I'll Be There, the album features the lead single Running Wild and captivating titles like Another Level, Until It Reaches You, Heart on the Window, and In Yearning/Longing. The excitement has also intensified with the announcement that Heart on the Window will feature a collaboration with Wendy from Red Velvet, promising a delightful blend of their vocals that fans are eagerly anticipating.

Meanwhile, pre-orders for Happy began on October 15, offering three unique versions; Journey, Imagine, and Navigate. Fans can choose their favorite edition or collect all three, with the pre-order window open until November 14. The album will be available in physical stores and major online platforms, with pre-save options on popular streaming services like Spotify and YouTube to ensure fans are among the first to experience Jin's new music.

With I'll Be There, Jin is set to take fans on an emotional journey, showing his artistic evolution and deepening connection with listeners. His soothing voice and charismatic persona promise to create a memorable experience, starting with this uplifting pre-release single. Fans can watch the teaser now and get ready for the full release, as Jin continues to prove that he is always there for his ARMY.

